Barcelona moved a step closer to winning La Liga with a tight 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo on Wednesday but lost their goalscorer Lamine Yamal to an apparent hamstring injury. The teenage Spain star won and converted a penalty to clinch a narrow triumph but hurt himself as he took it and was replaced before half-time. Joao Cancelo also went off injured for a Barca team who moved nine points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table with six matches remaining, including a Clasico on May 10.

"We have to win every game and seal La Liga as soon as possible, it was important to win today," Pedri told Movistar.

"I hope (Lamine's injury) is for as few weeks as possible. Tomorrow he'll be tested and we'll see what it is.

"I wish him the best of luck, and he should stay calm -- he's young and will surely recover well."

Hansi Flick's side, playing for the first time since their Champions League quarter-final elimination by Atletico Madrid last week, lacked their usual attacking spark.

Barca goalkeeper Joan Garcia saved well from Pablo Duran and Ferran Jutgla in the opening exchanges at Camp Nou.

With little between the teams it came down to Yamal's fleet footwork to help Barca open the door.

The forward skipped into the box, exchanging passes with Dani Olmo, and was felled by Yoel Lago as he tried to evade the Celta defender.

Yamal beat Ionut Radu with a low penalty, with the goalkeeper diving the right way.

However he pulled up hurt immediately, calling for treatment and lying on the turf as his team-mates came over to celebrate.

The match was delayed for over 15 minutes because of a medical incident in the stands at the same time, and when Celta kicked off again Yamal had been replaced by Roony Bardghji.

Barca battled through the second half without creating much until Ferran Torres lashed home with a volley from Pedri's pass.

The Catalans' joy was short-lived though as the goal was disallowed for a marginal offside call against the Spanish forward.

Former Barca defender Marcos Alonso smashed a free-kick into the wall as the hosts held on to claim three potentially vital points.

Defeat left Celta seventh and still hoping to qualify for European football next season.

"We were very good in the first half, we had chances and they didn't have so many... but individual talent made the difference," said Jutgla.

"La Liga is very competitive and we will fight until the end."

Another Atletico defeat

Atletico Madrid fell to a 3-2 defeat at lowly Elche, their seventh loss in their last eight matches across all competitions.

The Champions League semi-finalists, who host Arsenal next Wednesday in Europe, could not bounce back from their Copa del Rey final defeat on penalties by Real Sociedad last weekend to build morale.

Diego Simeone's side are comfortable in fourth in La Liga and the coach played mostly a reserve side to rest his star names after the draining cup final.

Nicolas Gonzalez struck twice for the visitors but Elche prevailed with a brace from Andre Silva and a goal from David Affengruber, boosting their survival hopes.

Argentina winger Gonzalez opened the scoring after Rodri Mendoza backheeled the ball to him on the edge of the box.

Elche pulled level when Affengruber prodded past Jan Oblak and then the defender was instrumental in his team's next goal.

Atletico played an hour with 10 men after Thiago Almada was dismissed in the 30th minute for pulling back Affengruber inside the area.

Silva sent Oblak the wrong way from the spot to put the hosts ahead, but Atletico levelled almost immediately through a superb effort from Gonzalez.

The winger just managed to keep the ball in, lifted it over Elche goalkeeper Matias Dituro and headed home.

Silva won it for Elche with 15 minutes remaining, blasting home from close range to take his team provisionally 15th, two points above the drop zone.

"The defeat is painful, the 10 men left gave everything to keep trying to pick up points," Simeone told DAZN.

"All the responsibility (for losing) is mine as the coach."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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