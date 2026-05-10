Kylian Mbappe has not been included in the Real Madrid squad to face Barcelona in a high-stakes Clasico on Sunday, when Barca could win the La Liga title with a draw. The French forward has been recovering from a hamstring injury and trained with his teammates on Friday, but he was not on the squad list issued by the club on social media.

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