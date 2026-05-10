Story ProgressBack to home
Kylian Mbappe Not In Real Madrid Squad To Face Barcelona
Kylian Mbappe has not been included in the Real Madrid squad to face Barcelona in a high-stakes Clasico on Sunday.
File photo of Kylian Mbappe.© AFP
Kylian Mbappe has not been included in the Real Madrid squad to face Barcelona in a high-stakes Clasico on Sunday, when Barca could win the La Liga title with a draw. The French forward has been recovering from a hamstring injury and trained with his teammates on Friday, but he was not on the squad list issued by the club on social media.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check IPL 2026 News, Schedule , and Points Table at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.