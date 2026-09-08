Kylian Mbappe believes this could be the year he wins the Ballon d'Or for the first time. He's optimistic after winning his second consecutive World Cup Golden Boot with 10 goals, the most in 56 years. He also overtook Lionel Messi for the most all-time World Cup goals with 22. There were also 42 goals in 44 matches for Real Madrid, although the club finished last season without a major trophy. "There are many people who speak about me and the Ballon d'Or. Of course I've made history in the most important competition. Maybe it's a good year for this, but people can vote according to what they think," Mbappé said on Monday.

The award will be presented on Oct. 26 in London. The men's Ballon d'Or last year was won by Ousmane Dembélé after Paris Saint-Germain won its first Champions League title.

"I think when you play for Real Madrid, the best club in the world, people automatically associate you with this award," Mbappé added. "I always think I'm the best, but everyone is entitled to their own opinion."

Other strong candidates include Harry Kane - 61 goals in 51 games for Bayern Munich - and Lamine Yamal, who won the World Cup with Spain and La Liga with Barcelona.

"I don't like making comparisons because I do a lot of things that others don't," Mbappé said. "If we get into that it becomes an endless debate, you know?"

His best finish in the voting was third in 2023. He spoke ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League opener against Inter Milan in Madrid on Tuesday.

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