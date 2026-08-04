It isn't a common sight to see Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund spend big money on a teenager who is yet to play in Europe's top five leagues. Yet, when it came to Greek midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas, there remained a significant risk of missing out on one of the most coveted talents in European football if the right fee wasn't paid. The €30 million Dortmund paid Racing Genk for Karetsas sits second on the list of top transfers for the German club, with only Ousmane Dembele's €35 million fee sitting ahead of it.

Despite being just 18, Karetsas has made waves in the Belgian league with Genk. The 68 appearances he made in the Jupiler Pro League helped Karetsas develop acute creative insight. In the 2025/26 season, the youngster provided 11 assists. In fact, in Genk's Europa League campaign, he was directly involved in seven goals (two goals and five assists).

His style of play has earned him comparisons with Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder Jamal Musiala. While the Bayern attacker is the youngest player to register 100 wins in the Bundesliga, Karetsas became the youngest scorer in Belgian professional football history at the age of 15.

Much like Musiala, Karetsas doesn't rely purely on pace; he reads opposition defensive structures a step ahead. He consistently drifts into pockets between the midfield and defensive lines to execute line-breaking passes or slide-rule through balls. He is also a potent dead-ball threat-an attribute Dortmund have lacked for some time.

BVB are pleased to announce the signing of Konstantinos Karetsas!



The 18-year-old attacking talent joins on a deal through June 30, 2031. pic.twitter.com/aWHXghd08D — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 3, 2026

It is equally rare to see a teenager making their debut for a senior national side, but Karetsas' talent made it inevitable. Having announced himself on the international stage with a second-leg goal against Scotland during the UEFA Nations League play-offs in March 2025, he has since netted three times in his first 10 caps to offer an early glimpse of his prodigious ability.

When asked about his decision to join Borussia Dortmund amid interest from across Europe, Karetsas explained that BVB had always been one of his dream destinations:

"Because the club has always been one of my favourites. That's the main reason. I also think the path here is a great one. There are plenty of examples of players who've come here and taken a huge leap forward in their careers. I believe I'll be able to develop very well here and learn a lot. That's why I came here."

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