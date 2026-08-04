Indian actor and politician Ravi Kishan has become the latest talking point on social media. Widely popular for his roles in Bhojpuri cinema, Ravi has also impressed audiences with his performances in Bollywood. From Mukkabaaz to Laapataa Ladies, the 57-year-old has excelled in every role he has taken on. However, in recent times, he has become the subject of a viral meme trend due to his quirky statements and antics. Instagram feeds are flooded with Ravi Kishan memes, and his popularity has now even reached the world of European football.

Iconic football clubs Juventus and Borussia Dortmund recently joined the trend on Instagram. Both clubs shared videos featuring their players, but with a humorous Ravi Kishan meme twist.

Juventus took things a step further by posting a hilarious compilation of popular Ravi Kishan memes, including the now-famous "Headquarters" remark. For the uninitiated, Ravi, who is also a Member of Parliament, recently participated in the reality show 'The Alliance' on Amazon Prime Video alongside his daughter, Riva Kishan.

However, Ravi's journey on the show was cut short as he was called back to attend to his constituency, Gorakhpur. While informing the other participants about his departure, he said, "Aap ko isi waqt aap ke desh ki duty ke liye bulaya jaa raha hai aur aap ko isi waqt headquarters ko chhodna hoga." (You have been called back for the duty of the country, so you have to leave the headquarters right now).

The statement soon went viral, leaving social media users thoroughly entertained. Another memorable moment came when Ravi was talking about the importance of working from home but accidentally said, "Home from Work is very important these days."

Recently, Ravi addressed his newfound internet fame in an interview with Mid-Day. He said, "Someone recently told me when I went somewhere that I am the most viral man in India. This is what people say about me and what is being written about me these days. They keep sending me these clips. Even I sometimes go crazy thinking, 'What is happening?'"

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