Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain strolled to a 3-0 win over struggling Nantes on Wednesday to move four points clear of Lens at the top of Ligue 1. Kvaratskhelia struck the opener from the penalty spot on 13 minutes before Desire Doue doubled the hosts' advantage, plunging Nantes deeper into relegation trouble. The Georgia international struck again early in the second half as PSG shrugged off Sunday's home defeat by Lyon, which had briefly threatened to open the door for Lens in the title race.

"It was almost a perfect night, I'd say, because it was important to win," said PSG coach Luis Enrique, who singled out Kvaratskhelia for his performance.

"For me, all year long, he's been a top-level player," said the Spaniard. "He has a quality in the character that he shows, no matter the match - that's very important."

PSG visit Angers this weekend ahead of next Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg at home to Bayern Munich.

Luis Enrique made several changes after omitting key players in the loss to Lyon, with Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele returning in attack and Joao Neves and Warren Zaire-Emery restored to the starting line‑up.

PSG are on course to be crowned French champions for the 12th time in 14 years but must still travel to Lens on May 13, in a fixture pushed back due to their European commitments.

Nantes are now winless in seven games and were without their coach Vahid Halilhodzic, who is serving a four-match ban following an outburst over a refereeing decision.

They sit second from bottom, five points behind Auxerre in the relegation play-off place with four games to play.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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