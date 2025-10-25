A football fan from Kerala had to spend a night behind bars after a security breach during the Asian Champions League 2 match between FC Goa and Al-Nassr. It isn't often that top footballers who once played in Europe feature in a competitive match in India. The Asian Champions League offered Indian football fans a rare opportunity to see players like Joao Felix, Kingsley Coman, and Sadio Mane live in action. Although Cristiano Ronaldo, who is also a part of the Al-Nassr team, did not travel with the squad to India, many other top footballers played in the match against FC Goa.

Seeing such top players on the pitch, a fan from Kerala failed to control his excitement and breached security to hug Joao Felix, Ronaldo's teammate at both the club and international level.

Here is the video of the fan invading the pitch to take a selfie with Joao Felix#FCGOA #ALNASSR https://t.co/YaHX11bCWI pic.twitter.com/WITFg4BrxZ — mishab (@mishab_kbfc) October 24, 2025

"We have registered a case and issued a notice," confirmed South Goa SP Tikam Singh Verma to The Times of India. "He was detained after running onto the field and remained at the police station until all formalities were completed. An arrest was not required in this instance."

"Despite an elevated police presence, a fan managed to cross the pitch and enter the ground. This was a clear security failure."

Because of the security breach, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is expected to fine FC Goa approximately USD 10,000 (around Rs 8.8 lakh). It is not the first time that the Indian Super League (ISL) franchise would be fined for a security issue. On the last occasion, the club had to face a penalty when supporters used a smoke gun during a home game.

The match between FC Goa and Al-Nassr ended with the hosts suffering their third loss in a row. The Saudi Arabian side, Al-Nassr, on the other hand, extended their winning streak to three in the competition.