Italy host England at the Stadio San Siro in Milan in a crunch UEFA Nations League clash. England are bottom and risk being relegated to group B after not winning one of their previous four fixtures in this season's Nations League. Lazio forward Ciro Immobile has not been included in Roberto Mancini's list of 23 players for Friday's League A, Group 3 match at the San Siro, a muscular problem keeping him out of action. Mancini has also lost midfielders Marco Verratti, Sandro Tonali, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Matteo Politano in the lead up to the fixture.

When will the Italy vs England, UEFA Nations League match be played?

The Italy vs England, UEFA Nations League match will be played on Saturday, September 24.

Where will the Italy vs England, UEFA Nations League match be played?

The Italy vs England, UEFA Nations League match will be played at the Stadio San Siro in Milan.

What time will the Italy vs England, UEFA Nations League match start?

The Italy vs England, UEFA Nations League match will start at 12:15 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Italy vs England, UEFA Nations League match?

The Italy vs England, UEFA Nations League match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Italy vs England, UEFA Nations League match?

Promoted

The Italy vs England, UEFA Nations League match will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)