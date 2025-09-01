Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders Live Streaming Leagues Cup 2025 Final: Inter Miami eye a second Leagues Cup triumph in three seasons as they take on the Seattle Sounders in the 2025 final at Lumen Field. Led by Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, Inter Miami won the trophy in 2023 after beating Nashville FC 10-9 (1-1) on penalties. Messi returned from injury and scored a brace as Inter Miami came from a goal down to beat Orlando FC 3-1 in the semi-final on Thursday. Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, beat LA Galaxy 2-0 in the other semi-final.

The Sounders, who will be playing the final on home ground, have lost just once in their last 14 matches. They are also the joint top-scorers in the MLS this season.

When will the Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders Leagues Cup 2025 Final be played?

The Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders Leagues Cup 2025 Final will be played on Monday, September 1 (IST).

Where will the Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders Leagues Cup 2025 Final be played?

The Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders Leagues Cup 2025 Final will be played at the Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, US.

What time will the Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders Leagues Cup 2025 Final start?

The Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders Leagues Cup 2025 Final will start at 5:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders Leagues Cup 2025 Final?

The Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders Leagues Cup 2025 Final will not be telecast in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders Leagues Cup 2025 Final?

The Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders Leagues Cup 2025 Final will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video (with Apple TV+ subscription).

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)