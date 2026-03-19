Inter Milan continue their hunt for the Serie A title on Sunday night when they visit Fiorentina hoping to maintain their hefty league lead before all eyes turn to the national team's bid to reach the World Cup. Chasing a 21st league crown, Inter were given a huge let off last weekend when closest challengers AC Milan lost at Lazio and allowed Christian Chivu's side to move eight points clear. Stuttering Inter will be put to the test by Fiorentina who are on a high after putting a four-point gap between themselves and the relegation zone and will be backed by enthusiastic support in Florence.

Chivu has had a largely successful debut season as Inter coach, and his side's lead over their rivals is impressive given that this is his first full campaign in charge of any first team, let alone one of Europe's most prestigious old clubs.

But the last fortnight has dented Inter's air of Italian invincibility, with defeat in the Milan derby and last weekend's poor display against Atalanta opening the door to their wasteful local rivals.

Added to that is the humiliating way Inter were dumped out of the Champions League at teh last-16 stage by Bodo/Glimt, their defeat in the San Siro leg all the more galling for the five-goal destruction the Norwegian minnows suffered at Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday.

A strong Inter display is also important given how many of the club's players are key for an Italy team desperately trying not to miss a third consecutive World Cup.

Alessandro Bastoni, Nicola Barella, Federico Dimarco and Pio Esposito are all Italy first-teamers and are set to start at Fiorentina.

Italy take on Northern Ireland in the play-off semi-finals next week and morale surrounding the Azzurri could hardly be lower given Italian club's dismal efforts in the Champions League and the national team's recent travails.

On Wednesday Italy's football federation (FIGC) announced a new project for youth football in the country, one which would "bring the FIGC in line with other European federations" by bringing youth development under the control of one technical director.

Milan will concentrate on returning to the Champions League when they host Torino on Saturday with seven points separating them from fifht-placed Juventus, who take on Sassuolo in Turin.

Napoli are only a point behind Milan ahead of the reigning champions trip to Cagliari on Friday.

Juve, Roma and Como will continue their three-way fight for the final spot in Europe's elite club competition, with Como favourites to keep hold of fourth place by beating lowly Pisa.

Player to watch: Pio Esposito

Hyped by Italian media as the national team's new striking hero, Pio Esposito has had a solid debut season with Inter after breaking into the first team.

And he is likely to be key for Italy's play-off hopes, with Moise Kean only just returning from injury and few other striking options available for coach Gennaro Gattuso.

Esposito has a modest goal tally of eight with Inter -- although he is mostly used by Chivu as a substitute -- but he has scored in three of his four Italy appearances.

One of those came in the drubbing received by Norway in November which consigned Italy to the play-offs and Gattuso will need him fully fit for next Thursday, even if he's only used as an impact sub.

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