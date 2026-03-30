Spain released Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi from their squad on Sunday because of knee discomfort. "To avoid any risk whatsoever and safeguard the player's health, he has been released from the squad," said the Euro 2024 winners in a statement. "Arsenal's medical staff have been fully informed of the entire process." Zubimendi came on as a substitute in Spain's 3-0 win over Serbia on Friday. The 27-year-old will miss Tuesday's friendly against Egypt in Barcelona.

Zubimendi has been a key part of Premier League leaders Arsenal's midfield this season, playing 44 times across all competitions.

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