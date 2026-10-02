Brazil star centre-back Marquinhos is well aware of the Selecao's huge following in India and described their FIFA international friendly against the Blue Tigers as a "golden opportunity" to gain valuable experience before embarking on a new cycle. The five-time world champions face India, ranked 138th in the world, in a much-anticipated friendly on Saturday. Yet to win the global showpiece since 2002, Brazil are looking to rebuild after their disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign. They were eliminated by Norway in the pre-quarterfinals, while India will be seeking to test themselves against one of the most decorated teams in international football.

"It's a great opportunity to come here to a country like India. It's a great opportunity for us to play a great game and, of course, to win," said Marquinhos, a Copa America winner and Olympic gold medallist with Brazil, on the eve of the match.

"I've been part of the team for so long, but for the new players as well, it's important to receive this welcome, whether in training or during the game. It's a great motivation for the team to do well and ensure Brazil stays at the top after the World Cup.

"It's a golden opportunity to be in India, with so much support. It's a huge motivation. Outside Brazil, India is probably one of the countries with the biggest support base for the entire squad. So, it's a pleasure for all of us to be here," he added.

India have played six matches in 2026, recording one win, two draws and three defeats. They drew 1-1 against Panama and Tajikistan, beat Hong Kong 2-1, and suffered defeats to Tajikistan (1-3), Zimbabwe (0-1) and Jamaica (0-2).

The UEFA Champions League-winning PSG defender said Brazil have been closely following the Indian team and noted the significance of the occasion for captain and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who is set to make his 90th international appearance.

"India have played around six matches this year. Every match, even without a victory, has its own story and important moments. Brazil have analysed the Indian team closely, of course, to get the best result from the game.

"This is the 90th game for their goalkeeper Gurpreet, which is extremely impressive. I don't think I need to give the Indian squad any advice. They are extremely professional. This is a shared dream for both the Indian and Brazilian teams. Ultimately, both teams have the same mindset."

The 32-year-old also spoke about the extraordinary excitement surrounding Brazil's first visit to India and said the players would seek to channel the reception positively.

"I think we have to use this pressure as motivation. We have to use it as an impulse for our game tomorrow. With all of this affection and warmth that we receive, we have to turn it into a boost for us."

Rebuilding Phase

Brazil are using the India match as part of their preparations for a new cycle following their World Cup disappointment, but Marquinhos said the squad does not want to dwell on the past.

"After the World Cup, we want to focus on what is happening now and what lies ahead. We will use opportunities like this match to prepare and be at our best for future events.

"It's not about always focusing on what happened before, but about how we can organise ourselves now and improve. In this new cycle, we want to restore confidence, win games and, hopefully, win tomorrow.

"We want to continue winning, restore confidence, work alongside the head coach and think long-term. We're not really focused on what happened in the past," he noted.

Marquinhos also echoed coach Carlo Ancelotti's view that Brazil do not regard any match as a mere "friendly".

"I agree with the coach that there is no such thing as a friendly match for Brazil. Every game is a big opportunity to showcase Brazil's quality.

"I look forward to every match as if it were my first or my last. For the Brazilian team, we carry a great legacy and a great responsibility every time we wear the jersey."

He said showing the right attitude on the field was an important aspect of top-level football.

"Football is extremely competitive. You can't always win, and that's part of it. There are other great teams playing against us, and sometimes frustration will come. But we always have to move forward with character and determination. Representing Brazil has been a dream since childhood, and I'm very proud to wear the Brazilian jersey.

"Preparation is part of the path forward. A game like this, where we have a lot of new players, can bring great momentum to the entire squad. There is a lot of enthusiasm and sharing among the players, and that creates great synergy within the team," he concluded.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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