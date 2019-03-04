I-League: Ansumanah Kromah's Brace Relegates Shillong Lajong

Aizawl FC piled on the misery on the bottom-placed Shillong Lajong FC, when they put four past the visitors with Donboklang Lyngdohs consolation injury time goal doing little to gloss over a torrid I-League campaign here on Monday. With this result (4-1), Shillong Lajong have now been relegated from the league. Aizawl's Liberian striker Ansumanah Kromah scored his seventh and eighth league goals, while Mapuia helped himself to his sixth with Isak also getting onto the scoresheet late in the second half.

Donbok then displayed the 'never stop attacking' mindset of Shillong's young group aptly in injury time, with a classy finish.

With 21 points from 19 games, Aizawl now give themselves a realistic chance of finishing two better than their current eighth position.

Both coaches, Stanley Rosario of Aizawl and Alison Kharsyntiew of Shillong, made three changes each to their starting lineups. Aizawl brought Gurpreet back in goal while Shillong started with Samuel Lalmuanpuia and Sheen Stevenson up front.