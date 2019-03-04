 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

I-League: Ansumanah Kromah's Brace Relegates Shillong Lajong

Updated: 04 March 2019 22:12 IST

Aizawl's Liberian striker Ansumanah Kromah scored his eighth league goal in this match.

I-League: Ansumanah Kromah
Aizawl FC defeated bottom-placed Shillong Lajong FC 4-1. © Twitter

Aizawl FC piled on the misery on the bottom-placed Shillong Lajong FC, when they put four past the visitors with Donboklang Lyngdohs consolation injury time goal doing little to gloss over a torrid I-League campaign here on Monday. With this result (4-1), Shillong Lajong have now been relegated from the league. Aizawl's Liberian striker Ansumanah Kromah scored his seventh and eighth league goals, while Mapuia helped himself to his sixth with Isak also getting onto the scoresheet late in the second half. 

Donbok then displayed the 'never stop attacking' mindset of Shillong's young group aptly in injury time, with a classy finish.

With 21 points from 19 games, Aizawl now give themselves a realistic chance of finishing two better than their current eighth position.

Both coaches, Stanley Rosario of Aizawl and Alison Kharsyntiew of Shillong, made three changes each to their starting lineups. Aizawl brought Gurpreet back in goal while Shillong started with Samuel Lalmuanpuia and Sheen Stevenson up front.

Comments
Topics : Football iLeague
Get the latest India vs Australia news, check out the India vs Australia 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs Aus updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ansumanah Kromah scored his eighth league goal in this match
  • Aizawl FC piled on the misery on the bottom-placed Shillong Lajong FC
  • Donbok then displayed the 'never stop attacking' mindset
Related Articles
I-League: East Bengal Beat Minerva Punjab To Move Within A Point Of Leaders Chennai City FC
I-League: East Bengal Beat Minerva Punjab To Move Within A Point Of Leaders Chennai City FC
I-League: Real Kashmir vs East Bengal Game Shifted To Delhi From Srinagar
I-League: Real Kashmir vs East Bengal Game Shifted To Delhi From Srinagar
Chennai City Score Three Goals Past Hapless Mohun Bagan To Consolidate Lead
Chennai City Score Three Goals Past Hapless Mohun Bagan To Consolidate Lead
Concern Over Playing In Srinagar Referred To League Committee, Minerva Punjab Informs High Court
Concern Over Playing In Srinagar Referred To League Committee, Minerva Punjab Informs High Court
Minerva Punjab Move Court After AIFF Goes Ahead With I-League Match In Srinagar
Minerva Punjab Move Court After AIFF Goes Ahead With I-League Match In Srinagar
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.