Substitutes Mohamed Belloumi and Joe Gelhardt both scored as Hull beat Millwall 2-0 on Monday to book a place in the Championship play-off final. Hull only sneaked into the play-offs on the final day of the regular season in sixth place while Millwall were third. Sergej Jakirovic's team appeared to be underdogs to get through after Friday's goalless home leg but they are now one game away from returning to the Premier League for the first time in nine years.

The breakthrough came in the 64th minute when Matt Crooks found Belloumi in acres of space out on the right.

The Algerian had time to cut inside on his right foot before curling a superb effort around the dive of Anthony Patterson and inside the far post.

The tie was wrapped up when Belloumi fed Gelhardt, who had only just come on but held his nerve to beat Patterson and send the away end wild.

"A great feeling and an amazing feeling. Millwall are very difficult and demanding -- we knew they would start well and be a threat," Hull City boss Jakirovic told Sky Sports.

"But we are going to Wembley."

He added: "I have seen this all season, they are a good group and stick together, the chemistry between the players

"I am very proud of these players. I told them to just dream, and every game we got better and better. This is my dream come true."

Hull, who last played in the Premier League in the 2016/17 season, will face either Middlesbrough or Southampton at Wembley on May 23 for the chance to join Coventry and Ipswich in the Premier League next season.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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