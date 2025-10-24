Just seven rounds into the Bundesliga season, a Harry Kane-powered Bayern Munich are already threatening to pull away from the chasing pack. Ahead of Saturday's trip to historic rivals Borussia Moenchengladbach, Bayern are five points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig. The defending Bundesliga champions have won 12 from 12 in all competitions. They are the only team in Europe's top five leagues yet to drop a point. Central to Bayern's barnstorming opening has been England captain Kane.

The 32-year-old has 20 goals in those 12 Bayern victories. He has chalked up 12 goals and three assists in seven Bundesliga games.

But Kane's contribution this season has gone far beyond getting his name on the scoresheet.

Nowhere has Kane's all-round contribution been clearer than in last Saturday's 2-1 home win over Borussia Dortmund.

Named in the number 10 role behind striker Nicolas Jackson, Kane was everywhere, dropping back to defend and pinging passes from deep to Bayern's lightning-quick wingers Michael Olise and Luis Diaz.

But the additional creative burden clearly did not blunt Kane's effectiveness in front of goal.

On Saturday, Kane produced a textbook centre-forward's finish to open the scoring for Bayern, leaping high to head in a corner with 21 minutes gone.

Tipped by some to return to England, Kane, however, indicated he was likely to stick around longer in Germany, particularly after coach Vincent Kompany extended his deal until 2029 this week.

"Conversations will be had," Kane said after Bayern beat Club Brugge 4-0 on Wednesday in the Champions League.

"Not next month, but maybe in the new year. We're in a great position. I feel good.

"Kompany is a big part of the club and a key part of why I enjoy being here so much. The extension is great news."

Worryingly for Bayern's rivals, they look set to get better.

On Thursday, Jamal Musiala trained for the first time since breaking his ankle at the Club World Cup in July.

Initially expected back in 2026, sporting director Max Eberl said Musiala could return before Christmas.

The 22-year-old creative midfielder told reporters: "It was great to be back on the pitch. It felt great. My foot felt good."

Bayern's incredible form means there is no need to rush Musiala back. Likewise with Alphonso Davies, who is working his way back from an ACL tear.

"It's always just step by step, you don't want to do anything too quickly," Musiala said.

"When I come back, I want to be at 100 percent and at a good level. That's why we're taking our time."

Elsewhere on matchday eight, second-placed RB Leipzig travel to mid-table Augsburg, while Dortmund take on the impressive Cologne.

One to watch: Fabio Silva (Borussia Dortmund)

Known to Premier League fans for a disappointing stint at Wolves, Borussia Dortmund striker Fabio Silva is quietly showing the talent which once had him pinned as a rising star.

Silva, 23, impressed after coming on against Bayern Munich on Saturday and scored his first Dortmund goal in Tuesday's 4-2 Champions League victory at Copenhagen.

With first-choice striker Serhou Guirassy nursing a thigh complaint, Silva could be in line for his first Dortmund start on Saturday at home against Cologne.

Dortmund coach Niko Kovac said as much on Tuesday, telling reporters: "Fabio is playing more and more. I'm trying to give him more and more minutes because he deserves them."

Key stats

0 - Borussia Moenchengladbach, who sit dead last, are yet to win a game this season.

18 - Seventh-placed Eintracht Frankfurt have conceded 18 goals, more than any other team in the league this season. They were thumped 5-1 by Liverpool on Wednesday in Europe.

16 - Since a 6-0 thumping by Bayern in the opening match, RB Leipzig have claimed 16 of 18 points to climb up to second spot.

Fixtures (1330 GMT unless stated)

Friday

Werder Bremen v Union Berlin (1830)

Saturday

Eintracht Frankfurt v St Pauli, Borussia Moenchengladbach v Bayern Munich, Augsburg v RB Leipzig, Hamburg v Wolfsburg, Hoffenheim v Heidenheim, Borussia Dortmund v Cologne (1630)

Sunday

Bayer Leverkusen v Freiburg (1430), Stuttgart v Mainz (1630)

