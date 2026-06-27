Ligue 1 side Brest named Julien Lachuer as coach on Saturday. Brest posted on X to say that he had been given a two-year deal. He replaces Eric Roy, who died on June 17. The club said Roy had expressed a wish that his former assistant Lachuer take up the role. “Julien Lachuer has accepted the responsibility of carrying on the work of Eric Roy,” Brest said. “He approaches this mission, which feels like a natural legacy, with a deep understanding of the club.”

Lachuer played for Brest as a goalkeeper before joining the coaching staff in 2010.

The vastly-popular Roy worked wonders with a small budget to guide the Brittany team into the Champions League following a third-place finish in the 2023-24 season.

Brest finished 12th in Ligue 1 last season.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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