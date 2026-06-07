With the 2026 presidential election at Real Madrid reaching its climax, the club's long-serving chief, Florentino Perez, has pulled an incredible rabbit out of the hat in an attempt to dominate the headlines. Perez, who has held the Real Madrid presidency since 2009, has promised to launch a record-breaking €150 million bid for a new "Galactico" if re-elected. Although he has denied that Bayern Munich's Michael Olise is the player in question, rumours are rife on social media that the French winger is, in fact, the prime target for Los Blancos.

While Real Madrid fans have already begun to dream of a devastating front three featuring Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe, and Michael Olise, those who understand the intricate dynamics of football politics recognise this as a classic election stunt by Perez.

Even football transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has noted that Real Madrid are planning to launch a bid for Olise in the summer, after being highly impressed by the Frenchman's exploits this season in the Bundesliga. Bayern Munich, however, have firmly maintained that the former Crystal Palace midfielder is "untouchable." Club insiders suggest the chances of his departure from the German giants are about as likely as Kylian Mbappe leaving Real Madrid.

While supporters are understandably excited by the speculation, the timing of Perez's announcement has naturally raised eyebrows. Real Madrid are experiencing their first contested presidential election in two decades, with challenger Enrique Riquelme attempting to dislodge Perez. In such a high-stakes climate, promises of blockbuster signings are a tried-and-tested way to win over the club's member-voters.

The message from Perez is simple: vote for him, and a new Galactico era begins. He has avoided naming Olise publicly to protect the excellent relationship Real Madrid enjoy with Bayern Munich. Making a public declaration about the Frenchman would have damaged the trust built between the two European powerhouses, particularly regarding transfer negotiations.

Yet, while there is no denying that financial muscle can often turn heads, even if Real Madrid's interest in Olise is genuine, they face one major, immovable obstacle: Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich Must Be Laughing

The German champions have repeatedly maintained that Michael Olise is strictly untouchable, and they have absolutely no intention of entering negotiations with Real Madrid or any other suitor. Reports from Germany suggest that the Bavarian club would reject offers even approaching €200 million, underlining how highly they value the 24-year-old after his meteoric rise since arriving from Crystal Palace in 2024. Bayern bosses, hence, would've had quite a laugh when Perez's election stunt triggered Olise rumours.

Olise has rapidly become the cornerstone of Bayern's long-term project, combining elite creativity, goalscoring prowess, and tactical versatility. With the Frenchman under contract until 2029, Bayern hold all the leverage. Club officials view him as the face of the club's future-a player who could realistically go on to fill the iconic void left by Franck Ribery-making a transfer this summer highly improbable, regardless of the money put on the table.

This reality is what makes Perez's grand promise look far more symbolic than practical. Even if Real Madrid submit a formal €150 million bid, there is little to no evidence that Bayern are prepared to open talks.

For now, Perez has succeeded in controlling the election narrative. Whether this promised Galactico ever actually arrives in Madrid is another question entirely. No matter what offer eventually lands on their desks, Bayern's message is expected to remain unwavering: Michael Olise is not for sale.

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