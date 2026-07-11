Defending champions Argentina face a disciplined Switzerland side in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals, with a place in the last four on the line. While Lionel Messi remains Argentina's biggest threat, former England striker and Zee 5 expert Robbie Fowler believes their greatest strength lies in the movement, intelligence and technical quality across the entire team. "It's extremely difficult because you're not dealing with just one player. Messi and Alvarez are constantly on the move, so defenders have to stay alert throughout the game. The key isn't focusing on stopping one individual, but having a collective defensive structure. If you concentrate too much on Messi or Alvarez, players like Enzo Fernandez or others can step up and hurt you," Fowler said, according to a press release from ZEE 5.

Fowler believes Argentina's ability to manipulate defensive blocks through quick passing and movement makes them one of the toughest sides to defend against. "Argentina may not always counter at lightning speed, but their quick one-touch passing and clever off-the-ball movement constantly create angles and spaces. Breaking down organised defences requires vision, timing and technical quality, and that's what Argentina does exceptionally well."

The Liverpool legend also feels Switzerland cannot afford to sit back for the entire game and must be brave when opportunities present themselves. "If you simply spend 90 minutes defending, Argentina will eventually find a way through. Switzerland have to remain disciplined, but they also need to recognise the right moments to get on the front foot, play through Argentina's press and put their defence under pressure. Team structure and balance will be far more important than focusing on one individual like Messi."

England take on Norway in another blockbuster quarter-final, with Harry Kane and Erling Haaland set to headline a fascinating battle between two of Europe's strongest attacking sides.

Fowler believes the influence of both strikers extends well beyond goals, while England's midfield gives them the edge.

"Haaland and Kane's biggest quality after goalscoring is their presence. They create space for teammates, their movement is among the very best in world football, and they make everyone around them better. On paper, England have the stronger midfield. Declan Rice has been excellent, Elliot Anderson has quietly done his job, and Jude Bellingham has been one of the standout players of the tournament," he said.

He also highlighted Rice's importance without the ball and the understanding between Kane and Bellingham as two of England's biggest strengths. "Rice is absolutely vital because he provides stability and allows England's attacking players the freedom to create. Kane dropping deep creates space behind the defence, while Bellingham has timed those late runs brilliantly throughout the tournament. That understanding could be one of the key factors in breaking down Norway."

With Erling Haaland waiting to pounce, Fowler insists England's defensive organisation will be crucial. "Ideally, you want to stop the service reaching Haaland, but players of his quality only need one or two opportunities to score. England have to work collectively, limit the supply and stay organised defensively."

Reflecting on the tournament as a whole, Fowler believes the emergence of football's so-called smaller nations has been the biggest highlight of the FIFA World Cup 2026."I've enjoyed it all, to be fair. The exciting thing for me has been seeing teams like Haiti and the Democratic Republic of Congo come in and compete. It shows that if you're fit and organised, you can compete with anyone. The favourites have still progressed, but not as comfortably as many expected, and that's probably been the most exciting part of the tournament for me."

Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE and exclusively on Zee 5 in Hindi, English, Malayalam, and Bangla.

England are facing Norway, and the defending champions Argentina will clash with Switzerland in their respective quarter-final fixtures on Saturday (local time).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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