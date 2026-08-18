Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored on debut but Deportivo La Coruna were held to a 1-1 home draw by Elche as they returned to La Liga after an eight-year absence on Monday. Deportivo are back in the top flight for the first time since being relegated, with Clarence Seedorf as coach, in 2017/18. The 1999/00 La Liga champions, who also reached two Champions League quarter-finals and one semi-final in the early 2000s, have also since spent four seasons languishing in the third tier.

They were promoted last term as La Liga 2 runners-up.

Aubameyang scored Deportivo's first goal back in fine style midway through the opening half, killing fellow new signing Lorenzo Amatucci's long ball over the top with a magnificent touch before drilling a left-footed strike into the bottom corner.

The 37-year-old former Arsenal and Barcelona striker joined the club from Marseille in July and could be key to their hopes of preserving their La Liga status.

Deportivo could not hang on for victory, though, as Marc Aguado's 76th-minute header grabbed Elche a point.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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