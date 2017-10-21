 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

FIFA U-17 World Cup: It Can Be Life-Changing Experience For India, Says Brazil Coach

Updated: 21 October 2017 23:14 IST

Bidding for the FIFA U-20 World Cup, India got a big thumbs-up from Brazil head coach Carlos Amadeu, who on Saturday said the U-17 World Cup experience here has been "a life-changing one".

FIFA U-17 World Cup: It Can Be Life-Changing Experience For India, Says Brazil Coach
Brazil head coach Carlos Amadeu feels that India have organised a perfect competition © Twitter

Bidding for the FIFA U-20 World Cup, India got a big thumbs-up from Brazil head coach Carlos Amadeu, who on Saturday said the U-17 World Cup experience here has been "a life-changing one".

"Its the first time in the history of Under-17 World Cup that we had a coverage like this. It can be life-changing for this competition and also for India," Amadeu told reporters on the eve of their quarterfinal against Germany.

With Kolkata leading the way in attendance, the official figures for the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 has breached the million mark after the pre-quarterfinal stage.

The huge response has put India-2017 on track to become the most attended FIFA U-17 World Cup in the history of the event.

"You're organising a perfect competition with this huge coverage. Congratulations to you and we expect to see a great game tomorrow (Sunday)."

"It's the crowd, fans the media who win the game like this. I want to thank you and congratulate you because you're covering this competition with such love," he concluded.

Topics : Brazil FIFA U 17 World Cup India 2017 Football
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India got a big thumbs-up from Brazil head coach Carlos Amadeu
  • FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 has breached the million mark
  • Kolkata is leading the way in attendance
Related Articles
FIFA U-17 World Cup: German Team Visits Iconic Victoria Memorial In Kolkata
FIFA U-17 World Cup: German Team Visits Iconic Victoria Memorial In Kolkata
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Rhian Brewster Scores Hat-Trick As England Enter Semis
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Rhian Brewster Scores Hat-Trick As England Enter Semis
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Attendance For Matches Crosses 1 Million
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Attendance For Matches Crosses 1 Million
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 8 7 1 0 22
2 Manchester United 8 6 2 0 20
3 Tottenham Hotspur 8 5 2 1 17
4 Watford 8 4 3 1 15
5 Chelsea 8 4 1 3 13
6 Arsenal 8 4 1 3 13
7 Burnley 8 3 4 1 13
8 Liverpool 8 3 4 1 13
9 Newcastle United 8 3 2 3 11
10 Southampton 8 2 3 3 9
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.