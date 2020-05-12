Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
FIFA Announces New Dates For U-17 Women's World Cup In India

Updated: 12 May 2020 15:56 IST

The tournament was originally scheduled to be held from November 2 to 21 this year but was postponed last month due to the coronavirus outbreak.

FIFA Announces New Dates For U-17 Womens World Cup In India
The event will be competed among 16 teams across five venues. © AFP

The postponed FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India was on Tuesday rescheduled to next year from February 17 to March 7 after the world body made a "thorough assessment" of the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament was originally scheduled to be held from November 2 to 21 this year but was postponed last month due to the coronavirus outbreak, which brought global sports activities to a grinding halt.

FIFA announced that the tournament will keep its original eligibility criteria and allow "players born on or after January 1, 2003 and on or before December 31, 2005" to compete.

"Following a thorough assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent recommendations made by the FIFA-Confederations COVID-19 Working Group, the Bureau of the FIFA Council has taken the decision to confirm the proposed new tournament dates, subject to further monitoring," the FIFA said in a statement.

The event will be competed among 16 teams across five venues.

Highlights
  • The 2020 U-17 Women's World Cup has been rescheduled to next year
  • FIFA announced that the event will take place from February 17-March 7
  • It was originally scheduled to be held from November 2 to 21 this year
