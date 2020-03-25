 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

FIFA Monitoring COVID-19 Threat In India With Women's U-17 World Cup In Mind

Updated: 25 March 2020 20:53 IST

FIFA also said that it is exploring "alternative solutions" to hold Women's U-17 World Cup.

FIFA Monitoring COVID-19 Threat In India With Womens U-17 World Cup In Mind
U-17 Women's World Cup is scheduled to be held across five Indian cities from Nov 2-21. © FIFA

World football governing body, FIFA, on Wednesday said it is monitoring the developments arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, which is scheduled to host the Women's U-17 World Cup in November. FIFA said it is also exploring "alternative solutions". The coronavirus outbreak has so far claimed lives of over 20,000 people across the world while infecting more than 4,25,000. In India, the pandemic has affected over 600 people besides 10 deaths.

"FIFA is currently monitoring developments regarding the coronavirus outbreak in India to decide the future of the U-17 Women's World Cup which is slated to be held in the country in November," the apex body said in a statement after PTI inquired.

"With public health and safety in mind, FIFA is also working with the Local Organising Committee to identify any potential impact on preparations for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020, as well as finding alternative solutions to upcoming events that were planned in India in the lead up to the tournament," it added.

Sixteen teams will take part in the World Cup, of which only three have sealed their berths.

India has qualified as the host nation, while North Korea (winner) and Japan (runner-up) progressed from the Asian qualifiers.

The pandemic has led to either cancellation or postponement of all sporting events lined up in the coming times, the biggest being the Tokyo Olympics and Euro.

FIFA is also working with representatives of all confederations regarding dates for their respective qualifying tournaments.

The World Cup is scheduled to be held from November 2 to 21 with matches to be played in Navi Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar and Guwahati. 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • FIFAn said it is monitoring the coronavirus threat in India
  • FIFA also said that it is exploring "alternative solutions"
  • U-17 Women's WC is scheduled to be held across five Indian cities
Related Articles
Coronavirus: Cristiano Ronaldo, Agent Donate Intensive Care Units To Portuguese Hospitals
Coronavirus: Cristiano Ronaldo, Agent Donate Intensive Care Units To Portuguese Hospitals
Watch: Jose Mourinho Joins Community Service, Delivers Essentials To Quarantined Elderly Amid Coronavirus Crisis
Watch: Jose Mourinho Joins Community Service, Delivers Essentials To Quarantined Elderly Amid Coronavirus Crisis
UEFA Postpones Mays Champions League, Europa League Finals
UEFA Postpones May's Champions League, Europa League Finals
Sunil Chhetri Joins Lionel Messi And Others For FIFAs Campaign Against COVID-19
Sunil Chhetri Joins Lionel Messi And Others For FIFA's Campaign Against COVID-19
Borussia Dortmund Fans Donate Over 70,000 Euros To Bars, Restaurants Around Stadium
Borussia Dortmund Fans Donate Over 70,000 Euros To Bars, Restaurants Around Stadium
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.