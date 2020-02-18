 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

FIFA Announces Navi Mumbai As Hosts For Under-17 Women's World Cup 2020 Final

Updated: 18 February 2020 22:10 IST

Navi Mumbai will host the final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup on November 21 for which five host cities, including soccer-mad Kolkata, were unveiled on Tuesday.

Navi Mumbai will host the final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup on November 21 for which five host cities, including soccer-mad Kolkata, were unveiled on Tuesday by the organising committee. Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Kolkata and Navi Mumbai will play host to 16 teams which will compete across 32 matches to lift the coveted trophy in Navi Mumbai. "As India prepares to host yet another FIFA event, I look forward to the support from the whole country in making this tournament a rousing success. Our Indian U-17 women's team will be playing in a FIFA tournament for the first time. It is a proud moment for the nation and we will provide all possible support to ensure its success," said Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju at the launch event here. 

"I look forward to the support from the whole country in making this tournament a rousing success. Our Indian U-17 women's team will be playing in a FIFA tournament for the first time. It is a proud moment for the nation and we will provide all possible support to ensure its success." 

Group stage matches will be played in four host cities (Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati and Kolkata). 

Sarai Bareman, FIFA Chief Women's Football Officer, said: "Today's announcement of the match schedule, host cities and official slogan for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 represents a major moment for the tournament and football fans across India and around the world. 

"As we look to build on the incredible success of last year's FIFA Women's World Cup in France, as well as the legacy left by the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017, the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India provides an exciting opportunity, not just for the development of women's football, but for fans across India and worldwide to watch the next superstars of the women's game." 

The official slogan - Kick Off The Dream - was also unveiled. The tournament kicks off on November 2 with the final slated on November 21. 

The quarterfinals will be played on November 12 and 13 while the semifinals will be held on November 17.

"As the official tournament slogan, kick off The Dream (slogan) perfectly captures the aspirational and empowering message for the tournament as we look to grow women's football and use the tournament as a platform to inspire girls of all ages across India and around the world," Bareman said. 

All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel, who is also the chairman of the local organising committee, said India will next seek to host the U-20 World Cup and the prestigious Club World Cup. 

"The announcement of the match schedule is an important moment on the road to the tournament as we not only know which cities will host what number of matches, but fans too can start saving the dates for this November. 

"I am confident that the five host cities will do a wonderful job hosting the best young footballers in this important tournament." 

Roberto Grassi, FIFA head of youth tournaments, said: "Tournament preparations are underway and approaching their final stages, and we are excited to work closely with the LOC to bring the tournament to life. 

"We are confident that India will deliver a truly spectacular FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup later this year, while providing the players with a platform to perform at their highest level."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Football FIFA
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Navi Mumbai will host the final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup
  • The U-17 Women's World Cup final will be played on November 21
  • It'll be India U-17 women's team's 1st participation in a FIFA tournament
Related Articles
FIFA Offers Help To Players With Unpaid Wages
FIFA Offers Help To Players With Unpaid Wages
Australia, New Zealand Join Forces For 2023 FIFA Womens World Cup Bid
Australia, New Zealand Join Forces For 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Bid
Russia Can Play In 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, Says WADA-Linked Official
Russia Can Play In 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, Says WADA-Linked Official
FIFA Announces Arsene Wenger As Chief Of Global Football Development
FIFA Announces Arsene Wenger As Chief Of Global Football Development
Yaya Toure Says FIFA "Dont Care" About Racism In Football
Yaya Toure Says FIFA "Don't Care" About Racism In Football
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.