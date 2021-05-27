Story ProgressBack to home
Villareal Beat Manchester United On Penalties In Final To Win Europa League Title
Europa League 2020-21: Villareal beat Manchester United 11-10 on penalties in the final to win the title.
Europa League 2020-21: Villareal beat Manchester United on penalties in the final.© AFP
Highlights
-
Villareal beat Manchester United 11-10 on penalties to win Europa League
-
The match finished 1-1 after extra time
-
Villareal won their maiden Europa League title
Villareal beat Manchester United 11-10 on penalties in the Europa League 2020-21 final to win the title.
More to follow...
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2021, IPL Points Table , IPL Schedule 2021 , live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.