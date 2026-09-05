New-look Manchester City overcame a spirited challenge from Coventry on Saturday courtesy of an Erling Haaland goal to stay perfect in the Premier League, as blunt Tottenham were held to a goalless draw at Nottingham Forest. Enzo Maresca is now the man in the Etihad hotseat after the emotional departure of long-serving Pep Guardiola, while there has been significant churn among the playing staff. One of the new arrivals, Enzo Fernandez, played a major part in City's opener, feeding Antoine Semenyo, who crossed for Erling Haaland to head home his third goal of the season. Former Chelsea midfielder Fernandez arrived on transfer deadline day in a 125 million pound ($170 million) deal, which equalled the British record.

Maresca handed his former charge at Chelsea a start after Nico O'Reilly sustained an injury in the warm-up, while fellow new signing Iliman Ndiaye also made his debut for the club.

City are hungry to reclaim the Premier League crown after missing out in the past two seasons, first to Liverpool then to Arsenal.

Maresca is working with a reshaped squad following several high-profile departures, including those of former Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, Bernardo Silva and John Stones.

As well as Fernandez and Ndiaye, big-money arrivals include England midfielder Elliot Anderson and Morocco teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi, who both featured on Saturday.

The home side took the lead in the 26th minute but failed to add to their tally and Frank Lampard's team will rue their missed chances.

Table-topping City have now won all three of their Premier League matches this season ahead of next week's Manchester derby at Old Trafford.

Spurs held

Tottenham also spent heavily in the summer transfer window in a desperate effort to avoid the embarrassment of the past two seasons, in which they have finished 17th both times.

They travelled to the City Ground, after defeats to Brentford and Newcastle, to face a team which twice beat them heavily last season, and still searching for their first Premier League goal of the new campaign.

Forest had the ball in the net midway through the second half after calamitous defending but Neco Williams's strike was ruled out following a VAR check.

The result means that Forest, who, like Spurs, flirted with relegation last season, are also still searching for their first win.

Ukrainian forward Mykhailo Mudryk, who joined Tottenham on loan this week, was introduced as a substitute in the 74th minute for his first competitive action since November 2024 following a doping ban.

Vitaly Janelt opened the scoring for high-flying Brentford against Sunderland but Enzo Le Fee levelled from the penalty spot late in the game to force a 1-1 draw.

Leeds drew 1-1 at Brighton while Tyrick Mitchell scored two goals as Crystal Palace twice came from behind to earn a 3-2 win at Fulham, with Ben Chilwell scoring the winner.

In the early kick-off, Newcastle recovered from going 2-0 down to secure a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth, staying unbeaten in all competitions under new manager Matthias Jaissle.

Hull host Aston Villa in the late kick-off on Saturday while champions Arsenal are in action against in-form Chelsea on Sunday.

On Friday, Andoni Iraola's Liverpool beat Ipswich 2-0 to claim their first win of the season.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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