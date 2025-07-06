Liverpool star Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva were laid to rest at a church in Gondomar, near Porto, in Portugal on Saturday, a day after the two lost their lives in a car crash in Spain earlier this week. The accident took place around 12:30 am local time in the Spanish province of Zamora. According to the Spanish police, Jota's car veered off the road while trying to overtake another vehicle. A tyre blowout caused the car to lose control and catch fire. Sadly, both Jota and his brother died at the scene.

On Saturday, Jota's former Liverpool and Portugal teammates and some other football stars attended his funeral.

Have a look at Diogo Jota's funeral -

AC Milan's Portuguese forward Joao Felix (L) arrives for the funerals of Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva at the Mother Church of Gondomar.

Relatives and former teammates follow the coffins during the funerals of Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva at the Mother Church of Gondomar, on the outskirts of Porto, on July 5, 2025.

Liverpool's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk (L) and Liverpool's Scottish defender Andy Robertson (C) during the funeral.

Portuguese Manchester City's football player Ruben Dias (2L) arrives for the funeral.

Brazilian football player Fabinho (C) arrives for the funeral.