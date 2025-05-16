Kevin De Bruyne can add another honour to his haul as Manchester City's most decorated player of all time with a fitting farewell in Saturday's FA Cup final against Crystal Palace. The Belgian's trophy-littered decade in Manchester will come to an end at the conclusion of the Premier League season. But Wembley's showpiece is the 33-year-old's final chance to lift silverware at the club where he grew into one of world's best players. A six-time Premier League winner, De Bruyne could add a third FA Cup to his five League Cups and 2023 Champions League win with City.

He has expressed his "surprise" that City did not seek to extend his stay, filled with the belief that he can still perform at the highest level.

De Bruyne rolled back the years when City rallied from 2-0 down to thrash Palace 5-2 just last month with a goal and an assist.

City will be hoping for more of the same to give him a fitting farewell and save some face from a season to forget for Pep Guardiola's men.

After an unprecedented run of four consecutive Premier League titles, City are 18 points adrift of champions Liverpool and embroiled in a battle just to finish in the top five to secure a place in next season's Champions League.

De Bruyne's decline has played a factor in City's downturn.

Of his 108 goals and 177 assists for the club in 419 appearances, only six and eight respectively have come this season.

'Leave like a champion'

However, he remains "irreplaceable" due to his impact in City's rise to being the dominant force in English football, according to the club's prolific striker Erling Haaland.

"To get the balls from him is a dream," said Haaland. "It has been really special playing with him. Such a joy, and I am going to do everything I can to have this joy in the last few games.

"The future will be different with different players. When Kevin leaves we will need someone to replace him, although Kevin is irreplaceable in so many ways."

Guardiola has appeared almost apologetic for overlooking De Bruyne at times this season as he searched for solutions to fill the gaps in City's ageing midfield.

"The gratitude I have, we have, is huge," said Guardiola.

"Kevin is the player in the history of the club with the most titles and that defines what Kevin has done with us."

A giant mural of De Bruyne alongside his trophy haul as a City player was unveiled in Manchester city centre on Thursday.

Guardiola has suggested a statue outside the club's Etihad Stadium is also just a matter of time.

But after a decade most characterised by a relentless thirst to keep on winning, the most fitting tribute would be for De Bruyne to go out with another medal around his neck.

"The whole team only has one thought and that's to try and get the trophy and to make the day special for Kevin," said City midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

"For what he's done, he deserves to leave like a champion which he obviously is.

"He is a massive figure in City's success, and he will be remembered as one of the best."

