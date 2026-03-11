The debate surrounding the future of the German national team's goal has reached its pinnacle, with fans eager to understand who will succeed Manuel Neuer in the long term. The endorsement from Borussia Dortmund legend and World Cup winner Roman Weidenfeller is beginning to look prophetic. His recent call for Jonas Urbig to be fast-tracked into the 2026 World Cup squad is no longer just a bold opinion but a reflection of a rapidly shifting reality at both club and international levels.

During NDTV's visit to Germany for Der Klassiker, Weidenfeller was emphatic about the 22-year-old goalkeeper's potential.

"I would take Jonas Urbig to the World Cup because he has the age and talent to become the German national goalkeeper in the future," the former Borussia Dortmund captain said at Signal Iduna Park. While Weidenfeller was careful to note that Urbig might not be the immediate "number one" for the tournament, he suggested that the hierarchy behind current favourite Oliver Baumann is far from settled. "You can argue about whether you put Urbig at number two and Nubel behind him," he added.

The momentum behind Urbig has been bolstered by high praise from within the Bayern Munich camp. As Manuel Neuer deals with recent injury setbacks, Urbig has stepped into the spotlight with a composure that belies his age. Team-mates have been quick to note that the transition has been seamless.

Bayern right-back Josip Stanisic spoke about Urbig's growth:

"Jonas has made a huge leap and is a superb goalkeeper. He's gained valuable match practice. For us as a team, nothing changes... you'd have to ask the opponent if anything changes when Manuel Neuer is in goal and you're running towards him. But for us, nothing has changed."

This internal confidence supports Weidenfeller's assessment that the "future in the German goal" is already here. While Weidenfeller remains realistic about Julian Nagelsmann's loyalty to veteran keepers like Baumann, citing a "relationship of trust" from their Hoffenheim days, he was far more dismissive of other options, such as Marc-Andre ter Stegen, whose injury issues have pushed him further down the pecking order for Germany.

Weidenfeller said that "Ter Stegen has no chance", suggesting a belief that the national team must now look forward rather than back.

It is rare to see Manuel Neuer not being missed in the Bayern Munich goal. Though his presence remains as important as ever, Urbig's progress has calmed fears to a large extent, not just through his performances in the Bundesliga or the DFB-Pokal but also in the UEFA Champions League.