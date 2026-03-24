With Cristiano Ronaldo nursing an injury that is set to keep him out of action for the time being, his son has been making waves on social media over his personal life. While it is usually the Portuguese great who finds himself in the headlines for his dating life, wild rumours have recently spread online linking his son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., with a 27-year-old Brazilian model. A couple of pictures of Cristiano Jr. with a woman surfaced on the internet, and fans quickly stitched together a story.

Social media claims suggest that Cristiano Jr. met the 27-year-old Brazilian model in Dubai and began dating her. However, it must be noted that Ronaldo's son is only 15 years old, making the rumour both implausible and inappropriate.

In the past, Cristiano Jr. has clarified in interviews and family shows that he is not dating anyone. Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez, once teased him about a "crush," but it turned out to be just a friend, not a girlfriend. In I Am Georgina Season 3, Episode 5, Georgina spoke about Cristiano Jr.'s supposed crush during a family trip to Disneyland Paris. Georgina and her sister Ivana playfully asked him about a girl named Soraya, to which he quickly replied, "She was a friend, but we don't talk anymore."

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. is reportedly dating a 27-year-old Brazilian model. According to rumors, they met at a restaurant in Dubai, where Ronaldo Jr. made a bold move shooting his shot confidently, leaving her unable to resist and she claimed she's a big supporter of Cristiano Jr.… pic.twitter.com/UhQhpN3p14 — SAMSON (@Samsonthegoat25) March 23, 2026

Previously, some fans even linked Cristiano Jr. to Delfina Suarez, the daughter of former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez. Both children are of a similar age, and their families have crossed paths on multiple occasions. However, there is no substance to those rumours either.

At present, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. does not appear to be dating anyone. The story about a 27-year-old Brazilian model is completely fabricated. His life right now is clearly focused on football and family, as seen on social media over the past few years.