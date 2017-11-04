 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Portugal Friendlies

Updated: 04 November 2017 00:11 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo was surprisingly left out of the Portugal squad announced on Friday by coach Fernando Santos.

Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Portugal Friendlies
Ronaldo has scored only one goal in six La Liga games for Real Madrid this season. © AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo was surprisingly left out of the Portugal squad announced on Friday by coach Fernando Santos, who suggested it was merely to give his superstar a break. Santos denied the omission was due to the four-time Ballon d'Or winner's relatively meagre goal-scoring start to the Spanish league season. Ronaldo has scored only one goal in six La Liga games for Real Madrid, although he has been on fire in Europe with six goals in four matches.

"Do you think that would be a reason to leave out Ronaldo? No, impossible," Santos said of the former Manchester United star's league form.

Portugal face Saudi Arabia and the United States in a pair of low-key friendlies on November 10 and 14.

Ronaldo is likely being merely rested, as he was for Portugal's final Confederations Cup match in Russia in June, a meaningless third-place play-off victory over Mexico.

Santos's 24-man squad is also missing several other stalwarts including goalkeeper Rui Patricio, defender Jose Fonte, midfielders William Carvalho, Joao Moutinho and Andre Gomes and winger Ricardo Quaresma.

"Some aren't there simply to rest while others are injured," explained Santos.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon/FRA), Beto (Goztepe/TUR), Jose Sa (FC Porto).

Defenders: Edgar Ie (Lille/FRA), Joao Cancelo (Inter Milan/ITA), Pepe (Besiktas/TUR), Kevin Rodrigues (Real Sociedad/ESP), Luis Neto (Fenerbah/TUR), Nelson Semedo (Barcelona/ESP), Ricardo Pereira (FC Porto), Ricardo Ferreira (Braga), Antunes (Getafe/ESP).

Midfielders: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/ENG), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon), Danilo Pereira (FC Porto), Joao Mario (Inter Milan/ITA), Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow/RUS), Rony Lopes (Monaco/FRA), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton/ENG).

Forwards: Andre Silva (AC Milan/ITA), Bruma (RB Leipzig/GER), Eder (Lokomotiv Moscow/RUS), Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia/ESP).

Topics : Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo Dos Santos Aveiro Football
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ronaldo was surprisingly left out of the Portugal squad
  • Fernando Santos suggested it was merely to give his superstar a break
  • Santos's 24-man squad is also missing several other stalwarts
Related Articles
Lionel Messi As Great As Diego Maradona: Lothar Matthaus
Lionel Messi As Great As Diego Maradona: Lothar Matthaus
Tottenham Hotspur Stun Real Madrid, Join Manchester City In Champions League Last 16
Tottenham Hotspur Stun Real Madrid, Join Manchester City In Champions League Last 16
Cristiano Ronaldo Eyes More FIFA Success as Real Madrid Dominate Awards
Cristiano Ronaldo Eyes More FIFA Success as Real Madrid Dominate Awards
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 10 9 1 0 28
2 Manchester United 10 7 2 1 23
3 Tottenham Hotspur 10 6 2 2 20
4 Chelsea 10 6 1 3 19
5 Arsenal 10 6 1 3 19
6 Liverpool 10 4 4 2 16
7 Burnley 10 4 4 2 16
8 Watford 10 4 3 3 15
9 Newcastle United 10 4 2 4 14
10 Southampton 10 3 4 3 13
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.