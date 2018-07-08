Cristiano Ronaldo Look-Alike Arrives In Turin To Send Fans Into Meltdown

Amidst all the rumours which claim that Portuguese superstar and captain Cristiano Ronaldo is on the brink of a transfer from Real Madrid to Turin-based Italian Serie A record champions Juventus, his look-alike was seen at the Turin airport, sending fans into a tizzy. However, they soon realised it was actually not the 33-year-old Real Madrid star. Ronaldo scored four times in the World Cup 2018 before his team was knocked by Uruguay after a 1-2 loss to Uruguay.

"Ronaldo arrives in Turin and you deridevate Juve, good, I told you that would happen #cristianoronaldo." one of the fan tweeted.

Ronaldo arriva a Torino e voi deridevate la Juve, bravi, ve l'avevo detto che sarebbe successo #cristianoronaldo pic.twitter.com/SWfDB2Swne — Martib10?? (@martib10_) July 4, 2018

Another Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo fan, who had no clue about the originality of the footballer took to social media and said: "Spotted at boxes #cristianoronaldo #juventus"

Later the Cristiano Ronaldo look-alike was recognised as centre-back Armando Izzo, who will ply his trade for Serie A club Torino from the forth coming season. According to reports, 26-yer-old Izzo left Genoa after four seasons which included a bunch of legal controversies, including a supposed involvement in illegal betting, as well as contacts with Neapolitan mafia organization Camorra. However, none of these controversies has been proved in court, thus far as he has officially joined Torino, on a deal lasting until June 2023.

Earlier, Spanish media said goodbye to superstar Ronaldo on Friday after persistent reports that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will leave Spanish giants Real Madrid for Italian champions Juventus. "Ciao CR7" said the headline of Barcelona newspaper Mundo Deportivo. "Real accepts his departure, the key day will be today (Friday) and Juve wants to wrap up the operation so it can announce it," the newspaper said. Spanish sport newspaper AS said that the player could be unveiled to Juve supporters in Turin as early as Saturday, with the date 7/7 symbolic for number 7 Ronaldo.

Juventus "hopes to announce (the news) tomorrow in its stadium," said the paper, which had the headline "Cristiano exit imminent".

Ronaldo was applauded at Juventus Stadium by the club's fans last season after scoring a spectacular overhead kick in the Champions League quarter-finals.