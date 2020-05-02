Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Coronavirus: Serie A Clubs Vote In Favour Of Resuming Season

Updated: 02 May 2020 15:08 IST

Serie A clubs want the season to resume but the final call will depend on the Italian government's approval.

Coronavirus: Serie A Clubs Vote In Favour Of Resuming Season
All 20 Serie A clubs have voted in favour of resuming the 2019-20 season. © AFP

All 20 clubs in the Italian top flight, Serie A have voted in favour of resuming the 2019-20 season whenever possible. The news was confirmed through a conference call but the final call on the resumption of the league will be dependent on the government's approval. "Of course we want to play football, it would be against nature to say otherwise. Those who have a profession would always like to continue to do it, if it will be possible while respecting health standards and protocols," Goal.com quoted Paolo Dal Pino, the Serie A president, as saying.

"We will strictly adhere to government advice, as we have always done. They can be sure of our constructive and collaborative spirit and that my harmony with president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina is absolute," he added.

There have been reports that a few clubs have been against restarting the season, with Italy having been one of the worst affected countries in Europe by the coronavirus. But an agreement has been reached between the teams and the Italian football federation.

Italy's domestic football competition Serie A has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus.

The league in France and the Netherlands have already confirmed their 2019-20 seasons are over.

On Sunday, Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had revealed plans to gradually relax restrictions in the country and allowed the Serie A players to do individual training from May 4.

Italy's government will allow running in open spaces from May 4 while athletes in individual sports such as tennis will be allowed to return to their training facilities.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • All 20 Serie A clubs have voted in favour of resuming season
  • However, the final call will depend on the government's approval
  • Serie A has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic
Related Articles
Bundesliga Restart Blow As 3 Test Positive For Coronavirus At Cologne
Bundesliga Restart Blow As 3 Test Positive For Coronavirus At Cologne
Judge Rules Against US Womens Soccer Team In Equal Pay Case
Judge Rules Against US Women's Soccer Team In Equal Pay Case
Premier League Re-States Commitment To Finish Season
Premier League Re-States Commitment To Finish Season
Kieran Trippier Charged Over Alleged Breach Of Betting Rules
Kieran Trippier Charged Over Alleged Breach Of Betting Rules
FIFA World Cup 2022 Ambassador Tests Positive For Coronavirus
FIFA World Cup 2022 Ambassador Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Advertisement

Advertisement

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.