The Lionel Messi G.O.A.T. India Tour, which began in shambolic fashion, ended in a blaze of glory as the football icon promised to return after giving his fans a lifetime of memories in just 30 minutes in Delhi on Monday. For a change, it was football that took centre stage at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium as devoted fans joyously gathered to catch a glimpse of a man who does things on the field that are often beyond human comprehension. The Messi mania reached a fever pitch when he took the mic to address the large gathering, which also included Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, ICC chairman Jay Shah, and former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia, among others.

"Well, I just want to thank everyone for the love and affection during these days in India. In fact, it was a truly beautiful experience for us to be able to share it," Messi told the crowd.

Speaking in Spanish, a language not spoken by most in the city but which still created a sense of yearning among the fans, Messi added: "And although it was short and intense, it was wonderful to receive all this love that I knew existed, but receiving it directly was amazing. It was a crazy experience, everything they did for us these days.

"So, we carry all this love with us, and we will definitely return, hopefully one day to play a match or on another occasion, but we will definitely return to visit India. Thank you very much." In the end, the much-publicised and anticipated event had the ending it wanted, after a chaotic beginning in Kolkata on the tour's first stop on Saturday.

The thousands of heads dotting the stands at Kotla, as well as the few Indian celebrities and dignitaries inside the ground, basked in the euphoria of hosting one of the world's most recognisable and bankable athletes at an extravagant event.

They were perhaps swept away by the otherworldly talent, the humility, and the impact that this man has had on the game over the last two decades.

Upon arrival, Messi took a lap of the ground, smiling, and watched the celebrity match coming to an end, even as the spectators-many of whom were dressed in the famous blue and white Argentine jersey bearing No. 10-chanted his name continuously.

He waved to the stands, something he tried to do in Kolkata too but could not, as unlike here, he was crowded by too many people, including politicians and their aides, at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

As confetti showered down on him, Messi occasionally kicked the ball into the stands of spectators along with his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul while taking a round of the venue, which registered an attendance of around 25,000.

Messi felicitated the Minerva Academy team, and he also played football with kids after posing for photos with them. The trio shook hands and exchanged smiles.

During the programme, Shah presented Messi with an Indian cricket team jersey bearing the No. 10. Suarez received a No. 9 jersey, while De Paul was handed the No. 7 shirt.

Meanwhile, with Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) level reaching an alarming 452 earlier in the morning, some in the stands were heard chanting "AQI, AQI" when CM Gupta arrived at the venue.