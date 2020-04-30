Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Coronavirus: Serie A Chief Says League "Will Rigorously Comply" Should Government Chose To End Season

Updated: 30 April 2020 22:00 IST

Serie A, which has been suspended since March 9 due to the pandemic, will hold an emergency general assembly on Friday and the possibility of the season being ended is likely to be on the agenda.

Coronavirus: Serie A Chief Says League "Will Rigorously Comply" Should Government Chose To End Season
Serie A has been suspended since March 9 due to the pandemic. © AFP

Serie A "will comply" with the Italian government's decision should it choose to end the current season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league's president said on Thursday. Italy's top flight, a majority of its clubs and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) have repeatedly insisted that they want to finish the 2019-20 campaign but on Wednesday Minister of Sport Vincenzo Spadafora said the chances of restarting were "increasingly narrow". And Paolo Dal Pino in a statement said that Serie A would maintain a "constructive and collaborative" dialogue with the government after weeks of hostility.

"If it's possible to do it (restart) while respecting health legislation, great," Dal Pino said.

"Otherwise we will rigorously comply, as we have always done, with the government's decision. The (sports) ministry can be sure of our constructive and collaborative spirit."

Serie A, which has been suspended since March 9 due to a pandemic that has killed around 28,000 people in Italy, will hold an emergency general assembly on Friday and the possibility of the season being ended is likely to be on the agenda following Spadafora's remarks.

That's despite FIGC president Gabriele Gravina saying a cancellation would be "the death of Italian football" and that he would "never sign for the end of the championships".

Gravina estimates that Italian football would suffer losses of up to 800 million euros ($870 million) in the event of the season being cancelled.

On Thursday, Spadafora told public broadcaster RAI that the government would help "as much as is possible" to make sure that football's finances are "damaged as little as possible", remarks which Dal Pino said he "appreciated".

The French football league (LFP) formally ended its season on Thursday after the country's prime minister Edouard Philippe announced this week that no professional football could be played in France until at least September.

That made Ligue 1 the second top league to end prematurely following the Dutch Eredivisie's cancellation last week.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Serie A chief said "will comply" with the Italian government's decision
  • Most clubs have insisted that they want to finish the 2019-20 campaign
  • Serie A has been suspended since March 9 due to the coronavirus pandemic
Related Articles
Sports Fraternity Mourns Death Of Chuni Goswami, Tributes Pour In
Sports Fraternity Mourns Death Of Chuni Goswami, Tributes Pour In
Liverpool Mayor Fears Resuming Premier League Could Lead To Fans Congregating Outside Anfield
Liverpool Mayor Fears Resuming Premier League Could Lead To Fans Congregating Outside Anfield
Diego Maradona Pleads For "Hand Of God" To End Coronavirus Pandemic
Diego Maradona Pleads For "Hand Of God" To End Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Paris Saint-Germain Named Champions As French Football Season Declared Over
Coronavirus: Paris Saint-Germain Named Champions As French Football Season Declared Over
Former India Footballer Chuni Goswami Dies At 82
Former India Footballer Chuni Goswami Dies At 82
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.