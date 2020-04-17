Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Coronavirus: Qatar Reports Three New Cases At 2022 World Cup Sites

Updated: 17 April 2020 09:48 IST

Building work for the stadiums and infrastructure to stage the 2022 World Cup has continued through the coronavirus crisis.

Coronavirus: Qatar Reports Three New Cases At 2022 World Cup Sites
Qatar has detected three more coronavirus cases among workers on World Cup stadiums. © AFP

Qatar has detected three more coronavirus cases among workers on World Cup stadiums, organisers said on Thursday, bringing the number of infections among those involved in 2022 tournament construction to eight. The Gulf nation has reported seven deaths from the COVID-19 disease and 4,103 cases in total, announcing the first infections in stadium workers on Wednesday. Building work for the stadiums and infrastructure to stage the 2022 World Cup has continued through the crisis even as non-essential retail has been halted and mosques, parks and restaurants have closed.

"The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) has confirmed that two staff members who work for a SC contractor have tested positive for COVID-19," organisers said in a statement.

"In addition, six workers on SC projects have tested positive."

On Wednesday the SC said that staff at three of the seven stadiums being built from scratch for the 2022 tournament had been affected.

The SC was following health ministry guidance to respond to the cases and all those affected would continue to be paid and receive free healthcare, the statement added.

The timings of the competition, due to be held in November and December of 2022, remain unchanged by the coronavirus pandemic which has already forced the postponement of the European football championships and the Tokyo Olympics.

Both will now take place in 2021.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • 3 more coronavirus cases among workers on World Cup stadiums in Qatar
  • Total number of cases among those involved in construction is now eight
  • The Gulf nation has reported seven deaths from the COVID-19 disease
Related Articles
Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard Demands Probe Into Scottish Football "Mess"
Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard Demands Probe Into Scottish Football "Mess"
Premier League To Debate How To Finish Season On Friday
Premier League To Debate How To Finish Season On Friday
Coronavirus: Spanish FA Says Current Top Four Qualify For Champions League If Season Cancelled
Coronavirus: Spanish FA Says Current Top Four Qualify For Champions League If Season Cancelled
UEFA To Chair Executive Committee Meeting Via Video Conference On April 23
UEFA To Chair Executive Committee Meeting Via Video Conference On April 23
Juventus Duo Blaise Matuidi, Daniele Rugani Cleared Of Coronavirus
Juventus Duo Blaise Matuidi, Daniele Rugani Cleared Of Coronavirus
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.