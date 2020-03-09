 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Coronavirus: FIFA Postpones India's 2022 World Cup Qualifiers Due To COVID-19

Updated: 09 March 2020 17:15 IST

FIFA further mentioned that upon mutual agreement, the respective countries can decide to play as per the pre-decided schedule should the safety and health concerns are taken care of.

Coronavirus: FIFA Postpones Indias 2022 World Cup Qualifiers Due To COVID-19
India were slated to host Asian champions Qatar at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on March 26. © Twitter

India's FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 joint qualification round 2 matches -- which were scheduled to be played in March and June this year -- have been postponed due to the ongoing spread of coronavirus. India were slated to host Asian champions Qatar at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on March 26. In June, they were scheduled to play Bangladesh in Dhaka on June 4 and then host neighbours Afghanistan in Kolkata on June 9.

In a letter, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) wrote: "FIFA and AFC will discuss further details of the postponed matches and communicate to the PMAs in due course".

Meanwhile, the continental apex body further mentioned that upon mutual agreement, the respective countries can decide to play as per the pre-decided schedule should the safety and health concerns are taken care of.

"PMAs may still play the matches in March and June 2020 upon mutual agreement, provided the safety and health concerns of all individuals involved meet the required standards, subject to prior approval by FIFA and AFC."

"AFC and FIFA will continue to assess the situation and decide whether further changes to the schedule of the Preliminary Joint Qualifiers Round 2 are required with the aim of protecting the well-being and health of all individuals concerned," the statement added.

India's away friendly against Tajikistan scheduled to be played on March 31 has also been postponed.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India Football Team India Football
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • FIFA and AFC postponed India's World Cup qualifiers matches
  • The decision was taken due to the ongoing spread of coronavirus
  • India's away friendly against Tajikistan has also been postponed
Related Articles
Coronavirus: India vs Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Postponed
Coronavirus: India vs Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Postponed
Bala Devi Hopes More Indian Woman Footballers Follow In Her Footsteps And Play In Europe
Bala Devi Hopes More Indian Woman Footballers Follow In Her Footsteps And Play In Europe
"Will Keep Going As Much As Possible": Sunil Chhetri On Retirement Rumours
"Will Keep Going As Much As Possible": Sunil Chhetri On Retirement Rumours
Sunil Chhetri Says "Dont Have Many Games Left To Play" For India
Sunil Chhetri Says "Don't Have Many Games Left To Play" For India
Igor Stimac Blames Injury As Main Reason Behind Indias Poor Show In World Cup Qualifiers
Igor Stimac Blames Injury As Main Reason Behind India's Poor Show In World Cup Qualifiers
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.