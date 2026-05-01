Arsenal women's football team captain Kim Little believes that collaboration with global leagues can be a brilliant starting point for growing the women's game in India. The Indian women's football team are ranked 69th in the world right now and although the Indian Women's League (IWL) has been producing a number of talent, a lot remains to be achieved when it comes to the women's game. In a conversation with NDTV, Kim Little, who won the FA Women's Super League as well as the UEFA Women's Champions League with Arsenal, said that India should start making connections with big leagues around the world.

"The one thing for me will be to not mimic but connect with the broader women's game across the globe. As a nation that is maybe not that much developed in the women's game, I think it is useful to connect with countries like the United Kingdom, France, Germany and make connections as well networks. To receive advice or understand the kind of sports infrastructure that i needed is a very good point to start. Collaboration in any form with leagues such as the WSL where the game has grown will be key in my opinion," Kim Little said.

The 2024-25 season was extremely special for Little as Arsenal won the UEFA Women's Champions League after beating FC Barcelona in the final. This year, Arsenal are once again playing in the semifinals of the competition and Kim Little revealed how much that win meant for the history and confidence of the club.

"That was an incredible journey for us. That experience and winning in the way that we did allowed all of us to have great experiences. It was a huge boost and you can see it this season as well in our joruney to the semi-final. As a player in that team, we have a great belief in ourselves and the team," the Arsenal skipper explained.

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