Champions League, Liverpool vs Villarreal Semi-Final 1st Leg: Tale Of Two Cities
Champions League: David faces Goliath in the Champions League on Wednesday as Villarreal travel to Anfield to meet Liverpool, aiming to derail the Reds' bid for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies.
Highlights
- Liverpool will face Villarreal in the semis first leg at Anfield
- Villarreal had beaten Bayern Munich over the course of two legs
- Man City went past Real Madrid in the other semis first leg
David faces Goliath in the Champions Leagueon Wednesday as Villarreal travel to Anfield to meet Liverpool, aiming to derail the Reds' bid for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp's men, who lifted the League Cup in February, have already won the same number of major honours this season as the Yellow Submarine have in their entire history. But Villarreal's sole silverware came last season in the Europa League -- beating Manchester United on penalties in the final -- and they have shocked European giants Juventus and Bayern Munich to make the semi-finals of the Champions League.
AFP Sport looks at the figures that show the gulf in resources and pedigree between the Spanish side and the English Premier League giants.
Major honours:
Liverpool - 49: 19x English league title, 6x European Cup/Champions League, 3x UEFA Cup, 7x FA Cup, 9x League Cup, 1 Club World Cup, 4x European Super Cup
Villarreal - 1: 1 Europa League
Stadium capacity:
Liverpool - 53,400
Villarreal - 23,500
City population:
Liverpool - 500,500
Villarreal - 51,000
Record signing:
Promoted
Liverpool - 75 million pounds, Virgil van Dijk from Southampton (January 2018)
Villarreal - 25 million euros, Arnaut Danjuma from Bournemouth (August 2021)