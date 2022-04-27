David faces Goliath in the Champions Leagueon Wednesday as Villarreal travel to Anfield to meet Liverpool, aiming to derail the Reds' bid for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp's men, who lifted the League Cup in February, have already won the same number of major honours this season as the Yellow Submarine have in their entire history. But Villarreal's sole silverware came last season in the Europa League -- beating Manchester United on penalties in the final -- and they have shocked European giants Juventus and Bayern Munich to make the semi-finals of the Champions League.

AFP Sport looks at the figures that show the gulf in resources and pedigree between the Spanish side and the English Premier League giants.

Major honours:

Liverpool - 49: 19x English league title, 6x European Cup/Champions League, 3x UEFA Cup, 7x FA Cup, 9x League Cup, 1 Club World Cup, 4x European Super Cup

Villarreal - 1: 1 Europa League

Stadium capacity:

Liverpool - 53,400

Villarreal - 23,500

City population:

Liverpool - 500,500

Villarreal - 51,000

Record signing:

Liverpool - 75 million pounds, Virgil van Dijk from Southampton (January 2018)

Villarreal - 25 million euros, Arnaut Danjuma from Bournemouth (August 2021)