Mikel Arteta said Arsenal will embrace being "hunted" by their title rivals as the new Premier League season kicks off with the champions facing Coventry on Friday. Just 34 days after a captivating World Cup came to an end, the Premier League returns with Arsenal aiming to cement their position as English football's preeminent force. The Gunners have the honour of playing the opening game of the season at the Emirates Stadium, before a packed slate of top-flight matches across Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Arteta's side won the Premier League for the first time in 22 years last season, finally getting their hands on the trophy after finishing as runners-up for the previous three years.

Installed as the bookmakers' title favourites this term, Arsenal look well placed to reign supreme again, especially given the questions surrounding their title challengers.

They routed Manchester City 3-0 in the Community Shield last weekend to send a statement of intent to the chasing pack.

Bolstered by new signings Bruno Guimaraes and Christos Tzolis, with Ezri Konsa set to join from Aston Villa, Arteta has no doubts Arsenal can cope with the pressure of being the team everyone wants to beat.

"We start from scratch, from zero, and we're going to have to prove we are at the level to go back to that position again," he said.

"We need to show that desire, and the ambition to be better than what we were last season, a month ago, a week ago.

"If you give me the choice, I want to be first, I want to be hunted, and I want to be in control of our future, rather than depending on somebody else."

Winning the Premier League was a cathartic moment for the north London club after so many near-misses raised doubts about their character.

'A long marathon'

Arteta believes surviving that test of their resolve will stand them in good stead in their bid to win Arsenal's first back-to-back titles since the 1930s.

"We need to breathe because it's going to be a long marathon," he said.

"We have the ability to improve, to evolve, and that's what I sense and I feel around the club, especially around the players."

Coventry are back in the Premier League for the first time in 25 years after winning promotion from the Championship.

After a spell in the fourth tier in 2017-18 and twice being force to ground-share with other clubs after financial issues involving their own stadium, Coventry's return to the elite is a feel-good story.

But even Sky Blues manager Frank Lampard acknowledges the uplifting tale might not have a happy ending.

"We will go through tougher times this year for sure because of the competition we're up against now," Lampard said.

"It's just a reality that we need to be ready for."

Manchester City, runners-up last season, start life without Pep Guardiola at home to Bournemouth on Sunday.

Guardiola stepped down at the end of last season after winning 20 trophies in a glorious decade at the Etihad Stadium.

Former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has accepted the daunting task of emulating the Spaniard's success.

Liverpool's new manager Andoni Iraola will take charge of his first game in Sunday's trip to Newcastle.

Ex-Bournemouth boss Iraola was hired by Liverpool to replace Arne Slot, who was sacked following the Reds' disappointing fifth-place finish last season.

Xabi Alonso begins his reign as Chelsea boss with a west London derby at Fulham on Monday.

Manchester United start on Saturday at promoted Hull, who are back in the top tier for the first time since 2017.

Big-spending Tottenham, who narrowly avoided relegation last season, travel to Brentford on Saturday.

Europa League winners Aston Villa, ravaged by a host of star departures since last season, head to Brighton on Sunday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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