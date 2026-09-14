Former West Ham and Czech international goalkeeper Ludek Miklosko has died aged 64, five years after he was diagnosed with cancer, the English Championship club announced on Monday. Miklosko made nearly 400 appearances for the Hammers between 1990 and 1997 after joining from Banik Ostrava, and later played for QPR. The Czech helped West Ham win promotion to the top flight in 1991 and 1993 and was much loved by supporters, who regularly sang his name long after he left the club. He later returned as a goalkeeping coach.

Miklosko announced his decision to withdraw from further cancer treatment in December 2024.

"It is with deep and profound sadness that West Ham United announces the passing of legendary former goalkeeper and coach, Ludek Miklosko," West Ham said in a statement.

"Rest in peace Ludek, our beloved, inspirational goalkeeper and gentle giant of a man."

Banik described their former player as an "outstanding goalkeeper and above all a great personality".

London-based West Ham said they would honour Miklosko with a period of appreciation at Tuesday's League Cup third-round match against Fulham.

In a statement shared by West Ham, his son Martin said: "We are heartbroken at his loss, but take huge comfort from the immense support he received from all of you, along with the knowledge that he is now at peace and no longer suffering.

"Dad simply loved West Ham United, and especially hearing his name sung loud and proud at every game. The club, and its fans, were and always will be a part of our family, so thank you all from the bottom of our hearts."

Miklosko, who represented Czechoslovakia and then the Czech Republic, told Czech media in 2024 he stopped having treatment because he wanted to "live a normal life".

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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