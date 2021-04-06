Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City face off in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter final match at the City Of Manchester Stadium on Wednesday, April 7. Manchester City hold the upper hand over their German opponents in the Champions League as they have won 10 out of their last 11 matches and 12 in total against German teams in Champions League. On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund have bounced back since losing their first game this season to Lazio and have been unbeaten in their last seven matches. At the quarter final stage of the league, Manchester City have lost four of their five matches so far whereas Borussia Dortmund are playing their first Champions League quarter final since 2016-17 when they lost 6-3 on aggregate to Monaco.

When will the Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League quarter final be played?

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League quarter final will be played on Wednesday, April 7.

Where will the Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League quarter final be played?

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League quarter final will be played at the City Of Manchester Stadium, Manchester.

What time does the Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League quarter final begin?

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League quarter final will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League quarter final?

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League quarter final will be broadcast on Sony Six in India.

Promoted

How do I watch live streaming of the Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League quarter final?

The Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League quarter final can be streamed on Sony Network.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)