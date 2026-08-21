Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia urged football fans to boycott the upcoming high-profile friendly match against Brazil in Kolkata. Bhaichung pointed out that spending crores for a 90-minute exhibition match will be a misuse of money when Indian football is in desperate need of financial assistance. India are all set to take on the five-time FIFA World Cup winners Brazil at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on October 3. Media reports claimed that the whole event will cost around Rs 60-70 crores and the AIFF decided to withdraw India from the FIFA ASEAN Cup in order to prioritise the Brazil clash.

During a recent interaction, Bhaichung urged football fans to not support the game. “Boycott that Brazil match. Then I think that is a big message. Then every organiser, every federation will think twice,” Bhaichung said on 420 Grams.

He went on to request the Bengal government to invest the money elsewhere and added that such a big amount can end up helping athletes and sports infrastructure in the long run.

“If the Bengal government is going to pay or try and raise [money] for this match, please raise it for Bengal to have the next few gold medals in the Commonwealth Games,” Bhutia said.

“So when you have Rs 30 crore, please invest it in the next four years to have 10 medals in the Commonwealth Games. We are trying to bring the Olympics here. Try and have Olympians from Bengal winning medals there. Or with the Rs 30 crore, make 100 futsal grounds — seven-a-side futsal grounds. You can have 100 grounds in different [areas]. Use it, utilise it properly. Don't waste it for one 90-minute [match] and think the money is gone.”

The former India captain accepted that the excitement around a match against Brazil will be huge in India but questioned what would happen once the spectacle is over.

“If the match happens, everybody is excited, fans come in, you know, media, the government, everybody will be happy. But once the match happens, your money is gone and your football is 20 years behind,” he said.

Featured Video Of The Day

"Winning World Cup Most Beautiful thing": Golden Ball Winner Rodri