Hansi Flick's second season at Barcelona built on the success of his first, with the German coach guiding the Catalan giants to a second straight La Liga title. His third campaign, however, brings significant structural change to the team as Barcelona look to maintain their domestic dominance and handle the threat of Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid, while aiming to end their wait for Champions League glory. Barca begin their campaign at Elche on Sunday in the Spanish top flight, a day after Mourinho's Los Blancos visit Espanyol in the Catalan capital. "We have an incredible team, with a lot of quality," Flick told Barca's fans on Wednesday ahead of their final pre-season friendly against Al Ahly. "We are ready to work hard day after day and to fight for all the titles."

The arrival of Rodri from Manchester City is Barca's most significant addition, while the departures of veteran striker Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres leave Flick with a reshaped attacking unit.

Barcelona have been prolific going forward but vulnerable at the back since Flick arrived in 2024, and the club hopes the arrival of World Cup winner Rodri can help address the latter.

The Spain captain was a market opportunity Barcelona were reluctant to pass up, particularly with Real Madrid also linked with the 30-year-old holding midfielder before his move to Catalonia.

Rodri brings not only control and defensive protection but also the experience of winning the biggest trophies in club football, qualities Barcelona hope can help them claim a first European crown since 2015.

"I'm here to compete for everything, for big things like the Champions League," said Rodri after his presentation.

Achieving a third consecutive Liga title is a challenge in itself, particularly with Real Madrid strengthening heavily in the transfer market and turning back to Portuguese veteran Mourinho.

Barcelona have established a domestic advantage over their great rivals in recent seasons, but Mourinho's arrival adds fuel to the fire of a rivalry he helped turn particularly bitter during his first spell in Madrid, between 2010-2013.

For Flick, the wily Mourinho represents a different kind of challenge.

The German has generally had few problems with opposing coaches during his time in Spain, but Mourinho is an expert at piling pressure on his rivals.

Striker vacancy

Former Germany and Bayern boss Flick will also have to rebuild an attack that has been one of the team's greatest strengths.

New arrivals Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi appear well suited to the German's high-intensity approach, with both offering the pace and work rate required to lead Barcelona's aggressive pressing game.

However, the key question is whether sporting director Deco can land a centre-forward before the transfer window closes.

Barca's attempt to sign Julian Alvarez splintered on the rocks of Atletico Madrid's resolve, leaving Flick without an obvious replacement for Lewandowski.

"What Ferran did we can cover with the signings, but what Robert did is more difficult," said Deco.

"We have internal solutions but we will make another move, we'll try and find the best solution."

Barcelona could opt for a cheaper attacker and preserve their spending power for next summer, particularly after making pricy moves for Rodri and Gordon.

Dani Olmo, Raphinha, Gordon and Adeyemi can all operate as false nines, giving Flick different ways to compensate for the absence of a traditional striker, if the club do not get a deal over the line.

Above all, Barcelona will hope teenage sensation Lamine Yamal can remain in his extraordinary form and enjoy a full season at the top of his game after injuries and other concerns disrupted the early months of his previous campaign.

At just 19, Yamal is already the crucial figure in Barcelona's attack and the player around whom the club's ambitions are built.

If Rodri can provide greater stability behind him and Flick finds enough goals across a reshaped attack, Barcelona have the tools they need to retain their Liga crown.

With Mourinho back in the Spanish capital the domestic race promises to be more fiercely contested though, and with the Champions League a key goal for Barca, Los Blancos are aiming to capitalise.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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