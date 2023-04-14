Arguably the greatest footballer of all time, Lionel Messi is a name that needs no introduction. Not just in the world of football, Messi is a brand in the global sporting arena. After the Argentine was named in TIME's 100 Most Influential People Of 2023, tennis great Roger Federer paid a glorious tribute to the ace footballer. Messi and Federer might belong to two different sports but the impact they've been able to create through their performances transcends all sporting boundaries.

Messi famously helped Argentina win the FIFA World Cup last year, beating France on penatlies in the final. With the win, Messi completed his trophy cabinet, having won the only title that has been evading him all his life. He was, hence, named among the 100 most influential people on the planet in 2023.

"Lionel Messi's goal-scoring records and championship wins need no recounting here. What stands out to me about Messi, 35, is his consistent greatness over so many years. This is so difficult to achieve, and then maintain. He dribbles like a magician, and his angular passes are works of art. His awareness and anticipation are almost beyond comprehension," Federer wrote for Messi.

Lionel Messi was named to TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2023 and it was accompanied by this powerful tribute from Roger Federer.



The ultimate respect from one to another pic.twitter.com/4DACdCd89q — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 13, 2023

"My career has just come to an end. I now realize how much weight we athletes carry. But in our daily lives, we don't even realize it. For a football player like Messi, that weight likely feels more massive, as he represents both a world-renowned club and a very passionate country. Argentina's World Cup victory was magnificent. Millions of fans' taking to the streets of Buenos Aires to celebrate was an amazing moment in sports, witnessed around the world. Even those who don't follow football must have realized the true impact of the world's most popular game," he added.

The retired tennis star also revealed that the Argentine footballers like Diego Mradona and Gabriel Batistuta were his favourite players growing up.

"Growing up, Diego Maradona and Gabriel Batistuta were my favorite Argentine players. I was lucky enough to meet both of them. They inspired me. Now Messi can inspire future generations. I can only hope we get to see his unique creativity and artistry for a little bit longer. Don't blink too often as Messi performs on the pitch. You may miss something incredible from the man of the moment," he concluded.

