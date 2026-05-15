Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe said Thursday coach Alvaro Arbeloa told him he was the "fourth forward" in the squad before benching him against Real Oviedo. The France captain returned from a thigh problem in a 2-0 win over Oviedo but his appearance as a 69th-minute substitute was greeted by whistles from Madrid's own disgruntled supporters at the Santiago Bernabeu. Madrid fans have criticised their top goalscorer in recent weeks for a perceived lack of commitment, with Mbappe not fit to play in the Clasico last weekend where Barcelona beat Madrid to clinch the Spanish title.

Arbeloa started with Vinicius Junior, Franco Mastantuono and Gonzalo Garcia in attack against Oviedo, with Mbappe not having played for almost three weeks.

"I am very good, at 100 percent, I didn't play because the coach told me that for him I'm the fourth forward of the squad, behind Mastantuono, Vinicius and Gonzalo," Mbappe told reporters after the game.

The forward earned an assist with a pass to Jude Bellingham, also a substitute, for Madrid's second goal.

"In the end, I accept it (being on the bench) and I play the time I had to play," continued the striker.

Fans were unhappy about Mbappe travelling to Sardinia on holiday while recovering from his injury.

"Not being in Madrid -- I had the authorisation of the club," said Mbappe.

"I don't understand what the people are saying, but I have to accept it."

Mbappe said it would be "easy" to change his situation and said he had to "look forwards and turn the page" on the whistles.

Madrid coach Arbeloa said in his post-match press conference that he had not told Mbappe he had dropped down the pecking order.

"Maybe he didn't understand me well, I don't know what to tell you," Arbeloa told reporters.

"For me it's very clear that a player who four days ago couldn't even make the bench for a match, shouldn't start today, especially because this isn't a final, it's not a life-or-death game...

"Also because we've got a game on Sunday where he's definitely going to be the first-choice forward, as I told him."

Arbeloa said he could understand Mbappe, who has scored 41 goals this season in 42 appearances, not being pleased.

"I can perfectly understand that Kylian Mbappe isn't happy today about not playing, but it's a decision based, as I said, on the circumstances and, as I said before, I didn't want to take any kind of risk from my side," added the coach.

Madrid's season has been extremely troubled, with coach Xabi Alonso replaced with Arbeloa in January.

With Barca having sealed the La Liga title, Los Blancos will finish a second consecutive year without a major trophy, and president Florentino Perez has called for an election.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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