Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming, La Liga: Barcelona and Real Madrid face off in a potentially La Liga-deciding 'El Clasico'. Table-toppers Barcelona are 11 points ahead of arch-rivals Real Madrid, meaning a victory would seal a second consecutive La Liga title for the Blaugrana. Hansi Flick's side, however, are without 18-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal, who is out due to injury. On the other hand, Real Madrid have been in the news for all the wrong reasons, most notably due to the training bust-up between midfielders Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni. Real Madrid's star striker Kylian Mbappe is also set to miss the game due to injury, leaving the burden of goals on the shoulders of Vinicius Jr.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming, El Clasico LIVE Telecast, La Liga 2025-26: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga match take place?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will take place on Monday, May 11 (IST).

Where will the Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga match be held?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will be held at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.

What time will the Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga match start?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels in India will show the live telecast of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will not be live televised in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans