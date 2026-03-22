Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming, La Liga: Barcelona FC will square off against Rayo Vallecano in their upcoming La Liga fixture on Sunday at the Camp Nou. Barcelona enter the match high on confidence after thrashing Newcastle United 7-2 in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash on March 18. Rayo Vallecano, meanwhile, have also enjoyed success recently, having advanced to the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League. In La Liga, Barcelona currently sit at the top of the table with 70 points and 23 wins from 28 matches. Vallecano, on the other hand, are placed 14th with 32 points.

Following this match, Barcelona will face Atletico Madrid three times-once in La Liga and twice in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano LIVE Streaming, La Liga 2025-26 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch in India

When will the Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match take place?

The Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match will take place on Sunday, March 22 (IST).

Where will the Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match be held?

The Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match will be held at the Camp Nou, Barcelona in Spain.

What time will the Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match start?

The Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)