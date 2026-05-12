Undoubtedly one of the most talented players in world football at present, Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has found himself in a bit of controversy after the team's Spanish La Liga triumph. Barcelona confirmed their La Liga title triumph with an assertive victory over arch-rivals Real Madrid on Sunday, with Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres earning the team a 2-0 scoreline. As the team went on a victory parade through the streets of Barcelona, after clinching the Spanish league title, Yamal was spotted waving the Palestine flag. Thousands of people thronged the streets of Barcelona to greet their heroes during the parade.

Support for Palestine in the streets of Barcelona isn't new. Since the start of the Israel-Gaza conflict in October 2023, the Spanish city has served as a major hub for pro-Palestinian activism.

Lamine Yamal lifts the Palestinian flag pic.twitter.com/s0yzYLvyX3 — Barça Spaces (@BarcaSpaces) May 11, 2026

How Barcelona Won La Liga Title

Lamine Yamal donned the No. 10 jersey once worn by Lionel Messi and took another step forward in his path to global stardom by helping to lead Barcelona to a second straight Spanish league title.

The 18-year-old Yamal, who is missing the last games of the season with a muscle injury, is set to star for Spain at the upcoming World Cup and currently leads Barcelona in both goals and assists for the first time.

Hansi Flick's side clinched Barcelona's 29th domestic title with three games left after a 2-0 win over rival Real Madrid at Camp Nou on Sunday.

While lacking the overpowering attacking verve of the 2024-2025 title run, Barcelona had more than enough firepower to capitalize on the repeated slips by Madrid, which will finish a second straight season without a major title since the arrival of Kylian Mbappe.

Since his debut at age 15, Yamal has delivered performance after brilliant performance to earn the privilege of being considered Barcelona's heir apparent to the one-and-only Messi.

Yamal leads Barcelona in scoring (jointly with Ferran Torres on 16 goals) and a competition-leading 11 assists in La Liga, despite missing some games with injury.

He also leads the league in dribbles with 133.

That increased output helped make up for the absence of Raphinha during two injury layoffs for the Brazil forward and the diminished role of veteran striker Robert Lewandowski, who at age 37 lost his first-choice status.

Beyond the numbers, his creativity with the ball and the fancy footwork, Yamal provided his contagious competitive attitude that never faded.

With AP Inputs

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