Barcelona Defender Gerard Pique Caught Driving With Invalid Licence, Fined 48,000 Euros

Updated: 26 November 2018 22:46 IST

Gerard Pique accepted the court sentence and left the premises with a smile on his face.

Gerard Pique could have recovered his driver's licence in June 2018. © AFP

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique was on Monday fined 48,000 euros for breaching the driving laws of Spain. The 31-year-old defender was caught driving with an invalid licence. The Barcelona municipal police had stopped him as part of a routine check and found that the football star was driving his vehicle without any points on his licence. Pique accepted the court sentence and left the premises with a smile on his face, however, he refused to speak to the press. 

In Spain, driver's licences operate on a system of points, which are deducted for any traffic offences. A driver, who is left without any points, will have their licence suspended for six months and must attend a course on traffic rules to recover it.

Pique could have recovered his driver's licence in June 2018 but he did not attend this course so his licence remained suspended in August when he was stopped by municipal police, according to the court ruling.

The player received a fine of 10,500 euros in 2015 for insulting two police officers who wanted to fine him for parking in a no-parking zone.

Images published by local media at the time showed Pique in a heated exchange with the officers, and crumpling the fine and throwing it on the ground.

(With AFP inputs)
 

