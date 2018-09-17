 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Ballon d'Or 'On My Mind', Says Antoine Griezmann After FIFA Snub

Updated: 17 September 2018 19:03 IST

Ballon d'Or has been won by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi a record five times apiece.

Ballon d
Antoine Griezmann helped France to World Cup glory in Russia this summer. © AFP

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann says he still can't fathom why he was not voted one of the world's top three players by FIFA -- but hopes winning the "more prestigious" Ballon d'Or will make amends. "It's a prize from FIFA and it seems a pity that no World Cup winners were nominated," Griezmann, who helped France to World Cup glory in Russia this summer, told Spanish sports daily AS. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, World Cup finalist Luka Modric of Croatia and Egyptian Mohamed Salah, who enjoyed a stunning campaign with Liverpool last season, were the three players nominated by FIFA for the world ruling body's top prize.

Now grouped within the FIFA Best awards, it will be presented on September 24.

For Griezmann, who helped Atletico to Europa League glory as well as playing a pivotal role in France's World Cup win, FIFA's choice was unwarranted.

"We had a really good World Cup campaign, the whole team deserve to be awarded: (Kylian) Mbappe, (Raphael) Varane, (N'Golo) Kante, who had an amazing World Cup even though no-one talks about it, or even myself.

"But that's the way it is."

The snub has galvanised Griezmann's ambition to land the Ballon d'Or, the prize awarded by France Football magazine to the world's top player as voted on by journalists around the globe.

"I think the Ballon d'Or has more prestige, a richer history," said Griezmann.

Conceived in 1956, it has been won by Ronaldo and Lionel Messi a record five times apiece. By contrast, the FIFA Best award has been a stand-alone award only since 2016, having spent the 2010-2015 period merged with the Ballon d'Or.

He added: "It's on my mind and I've got three months to give it everything (to win it). We'll see what happens."

Asked if he felt comfortable "sitting at the same football table" as five-time Ballon d'Or winners Messi and Ronaldo, Griezmann said: "Yes, I think so, although other players would be there as well.

"I'm enjoying being at this table, although I know I can do better.

"I'm at the summit but I know I can improve, I want to be the most complete player possible."
 

Comments
Topics : Antoine Griezmann Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Atletico Madrid France Football
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Griezmann starred in France's triumphant World Cup winning campaign
  • Griezmann helped Atletico to Europa League glory
  • Ballon d'Or is awarded by France Football magazine
Related Articles
UEFA Nations League: France And Germany Draw Opener, Wales Tear Ireland Apart
UEFA Nations League: France And Germany Draw Opener, Wales Tear Ireland Apart
Antoine Griezmann Pleads Case For Ballon d
Antoine Griezmann Pleads Case For Ballon d'Or After FIFA Snub
UEFA Super Cup: Atletico Madrid Come Back To Beat Julen Lopetegui
UEFA Super Cup: Atletico Madrid Come Back To Beat Julen Lopetegui's Real Madrid
World Cup Stars Dominate FIFA Best Player Award Shortlist, Neymar Misses Out
World Cup Stars Dominate FIFA Best Player Award Shortlist, Neymar Misses Out
World Cup 2018: France Lift Second World Cup After Winning Classic Final 4-2 Against Croatia
World Cup 2018: France Lift Second World Cup After Winning Classic Final 4-2 Against Croatia
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.